Help on the way for downtown Erwin property owners and investors

The Erwin Facade Improvement program was schedule for a final vote at Monday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting but was delayed for one month to allow time to explore the possibility of expanding the the program’s assistance beyond the face of the buildings.

As currently drafted, the program will provide property owners town-funded grants of up to $2,500 as a 50 percent match to facade improvements of up to $5,000 in total project cost.

Town Recorder Glenn Rosenoff said the delay of the final vote needed to put the program in place was prompted by inquiries from a couple of property owners who need structural engineering and design studies conducted before they make improvements.

“We’re consulting with the town attorney to look into the legalities of adding that language and opening up that possibility,” Rosenoff said.

“We know we have folks who are studying these buildings downtown.”

The town is also seeking a Community Development Block Grant available through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development that would provide 75 percent funding for improvements on downtown building facades up to $100,000 in total cost.

The town applied for and did not receive the CDBG grant in 2016, but has applied again and is expecting to the learn the result of the application in August.

A third program also in line with Erwin’s ongoing downtown revitalization efforts has received the board’s final approval and will be formally introduced to the community in July.

With help from Bank of Tennessee, First Tennessee Bank and Mountain Commerce Bank, the Downtown Redevelopment Program will provide low-interest loans that property owners or investors can use for exterior and interior building improvements and for the purchase of buildings in the downtown district.

More details about the program and how to apply will be announced by the banks in a media event to be held at the town hall.

In other business on Monday, the board announced Main Avenue will be closed for Erwin’s annual Welcome Home Veterans Parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Veterans from all over the Tri-Cities area are invited to ride in the parade as the town honors them for their service.

The parade will line up at 10:30 a.m. at the Morgan Industrial site on Second Street and proceed along Second, Main and Love and Elm streets to the Unicoi County Veterans Memorial Park at on South Elm Street, starting at 11. Hot dogs will be served at the park at the conclusion of the parade.

Special transportation will be provided for any veterans who would like to ride in the parade. Volunteer drivers with convertible automobiles are needed. More information about the parade may be obtained by calling 423-341-4417.

