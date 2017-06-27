Funding authorized for new Boones Creek school; Baker resigns from Washington County Commission

A soft but nonetheless audible clap was heard from a few Board of Education members and Schools Director Kimber Halliburton, who were gathered in the audience to see the County Commission approve a contract with BurWil Construction to build a new Boones Creek school.

“This is a phenomenal night for Washington County schools,” Halliburton said after the meeting adjourned. “I’m very thankful to the taxpayers, I’m very thankful to our school board (and) to our County Commission.”

All those resolutions, including the approval of the 2018 fiscal year budget, capped off a rather eventful night as Chairman Greg Matherly announced at the meeting’s onset that he’d accepted Katie Baker’s letter of resignation from the commission.

Matherly said the recent death of Baker’s father factored into her decision to resign the 4th District seat.

“He just walked Katie down the aisle (during her wedding) a month ago,” Matherly said. “It’s just really been tough on Katie. She’s been the primary caregiver and I’ve been through that with my mother. It takes a toll on you. ... Katie just felt like if she couldn’t give her 100 percent here.”

Elected during the August 2014 election, Baker was the sole woman and one of the more progressive voices serving on the County Commission.

Matherly said he hopes the appointment to fill Baker’s seat will come up during the July meeting.

Halliburton said the school’s groundbreaking ceremony will be scheduled for sometime in mid-July at the site of the future school, located at the corner of Highland Church and Boones Creek roads.

Steve Light and and Lee Chase were the only commissioners who voted against the school funding resolution.

That resolution was just one in a handful related to the Boones Creek K-8 school project.

Other items included the approval of right-of-way acquisitions along Highland Church Road, and the engineering of the road’s expansion so it can accomodate the added traffic the school will bring.

By a vote of 20-3-2, commissioners also approved spending $3.42 million on grading both the school site and an adjacent site for a future athletic facility.

While the athletic facility has yet to be designed, Mayor Dan Eldridge said the architect gave an estimate of around $2 million to build it.

Matherly said a joint committee will soon be formed in the coming months to begin answering questions related to the athletic facility, including who will manage it, the specific amenities it will offer and other questions posed by the commission.

“I could foresee that committee being made up of members of the Washington County school board, the Washington County Commission, as well as maybe some members of the Johnson City Commission and staff,” Matherly said.

“I want to manage the number of members on (the joint committee). We’re looking forward to selecting a committee that can spend some time with the architect and it’s going to be time because there were a lot of questions (about the athletic facility) tonight.”

