Carter planners considering establishing environmental court

The Carter County Planning Commission is studying the possible implementation of an environmental court that would expedite the current process, which can mean the seizure of property of code violators, but only after more than a year of effort.

Brad Johnson, who is a retired deputy with the Carter County Sheriff's Department and was the chairman of the Planning Commission more than 20 years ago, has been investigating the advantages to a county of having an environmental court and also the procedures to establish such a court.

Johnson reported to the commission on the results of his study during Tuesday's regularly scheduled meeting. His study looked at the environmental court in Shelby County, as well as other efforts.

Johnson said there were major differences between Shelby and Carter, from topography to population density, but there are things that can be learned from the experiences Shelby County had in creating and running such a court.

Planning Commission Chairman Jerry Pearman said the next step was to appoint a committee. He said he would serve on the committee along with Johnson, Planning Director Chris Schuettler and Sonja Culler.

The planners also discussed another attempt at adopting International Building Codes for Carter County. Assistant Planning Director Mel McKay has now passed the examinations to conduct code inspections, and the planners hope to start conducting the inspections that have been going to state inspectors, with the inspection fees currently going to the state.

McKay said that in April there were 11 inspections of residential construction, with $5,485 going to the state and only $165 going to the county. McKay said in May there were 12 residential construction inspections, with $6,370 going to the state while the county received $180.

The commission unanimously approved the recommendation for the county to adopt the building codes.