Animal Shelter Board has peaceful meeting

It has been just over a week since Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey announced in last Monday’s County Commission meeting that he was resigning his managerial assignments at the animal shelter, which has been at the center of a controversy that has gone on for several months.

With the managerial change, Advisory Board Chairman Mike Barnett told the board that “We are starting a new day.”

He called for unity as he said, “We are going forward. We are looking at all assets, our staff, cleanliness,” He went on to say “I refuse to sit in fear of an audit. ... We will make corrections and move forward.”

Barnett said he wanted to use local foster owners and volunteers at the shelter. He said he also wanted “open dialogue.”

The audience mentioned the continuing investigative audit by the state comptroller’s office, but said that office will not discuss an audit with the public while it is ongoing.

Board member John Bland said the audit was called because there had been concern that some of the funds designated for the advisory board and some funds for the Friends of the Animal Shelter may have been intermingled, but he said the two organizations plan on “writing a check” to cover the mistake and moving on.

In one final action from the time when Mayor Humphrey provided managerial leadership of the shelter, County Commissioner Cody McQueen presented the board with a compilation of local, state and federal laws, policies, procedures, University of Tennessee directions and other material to help the staff run the shelter. The material had been compiled by the mayor’s office and was contained in five large binders.