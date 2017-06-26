Expressway bridge named for Marine killed in Vietnam

On Monday, local and state officials gathered for the unveiling of new signs proclaiming the bridge over Happy Valley Road to be the Lance Cpl. Harold Wendell Wilson Memorial Bridge.

The 10 a.m. ceremony was attended by many of Wilson's relatives and friends, including best friends who enlisted in the Marines with him on June 19, 1963. They included Randy Kinston, Gary Canter and Skip Seeley.

The location of the honor is fitting, for Wilson grew up in the neighborhood served by the bridge. He went to high school within sight of the bridge in the building that now houses Happy Valley Elementary School.

Wilson was born on Feb. 5, 1945, to William and Ethel Wilson, the first of their five children — two boys and three girls. He excelled in sports at Happy Valley. He was captain of the football team his senior year and received all-conference honors.

The current building housing Happy Valley High School opened midway through their senior year and their class was the first to graduate at the new building.

Wilson and his friends took advantage of a Marine recruiting program that allowed buddies to enlist together. Kinston said they were sworn in by Gov. Frank Clement on the steps of the Tennessee Capitol. Ten days after graduation, they were warmly welcomed into the Corps at Parris Island, S.C.

The Happy Valley friends served together on the East Coast and saw 10 countries together during the next two years. Then they headed to Vietnam. Wilson was serving with Company K, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines, 3rd Marine Division in Quang Ngai on March 21, 1966, as part of Operation Texas.

At 3 p.m., his company and L Company began a search and destroy operation near Trach An Noi. Company L came under intense heavy machine gun and small arms fire from a well-entrenched enemy position. Company K moved in to support Company L. Wilson was shot and died from his injury.

Wilson's nephew, Clayton Wilson, grew up hearing the stories of Harold and his accomplishments, but it was only recently that the idea began to take shape within the family to find a public way of proclaiming his story of sacrifice and commitment.

Clayton said it began last year, on the 50th anniversary of Harold's death, when the family took a pilgrimage to the Vietnam Memorial in Washington. That trip inspired them and soon the family began to consider the then-unnamed bridge as a suitable place to honor Harold.

Clayton appeared before the Carter County Commission’s Highway Committeein April to formally request the naming of the bridge. The committee brought the request to the full commission a week later, where it was unanimously approved.

Because it was so late in the state legislative session, the bridge naming had to be expedited. Sen. Rusty Crowe succeeded by having the naming done by a Senate proclamation. Crowe and his ally in the House of Representatives on the dedication, Rep. Timothy Hill, attended Monday's ceremony.

In addition to friends and family, the gathering also included Susan Robinson, executive assistant to Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey, Commissioner Bobbie Gouge-Dietz representing the County Commission, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Carter County Sheriff's Department, the Elizabethton Fire Department and the Rolling Thunder veterans' organization.

The newly dedicated bridge is only a few hundred feet west of a bridge named after another Marine from a later generation who grew up in the community, Sgt. Todd McKeehan, a Marine reservist who was also a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms was killed during the initial raid on the Branch Davidian Compound in Waco, Texas.