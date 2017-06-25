Paduch accuses Unicoi mayor of illegal commitment of funding, takes town management to task

Paduch, who is not a resident of Unicoi but owns property in the town, included the accusation in emails sent to the Johnson City Press on Wednesday and Thursday in which he questioned the town’s financial management and called its pending budget “a mess.”

His most serious contention cites Lynch’s Sept. 29 letter to the Appalachian Regional Commission committing the town to match funding to help the town of Erwin secure a $600,000 ARC grant to extend the Erwin Linear Trail to the Pinnacle Trail in Unicoi.

Interviewed separately by the Johnson City Press on Thursday and Friday, Lynch, Unicoi Town Recorder Mike Housewright and Town Attorney Lois Shults-Davis all said the board had discussed the trail project in meetings and planning sessions and approved the grant match in the first reading of the town’s 2017-18 budget on May 15.

Lynch’s Sept. 29 letter to ARC Co-Chairman Earl Gohl states “The Town of Unicoi understands that the Town of Erwin is applying for $600,000 ARC funds with total project cost of $857,215. Matching funds of $257,815 are being provided by the two municipalities. The Town of Unicoi commits $128,815 of matching funds with the understanding that the Town of Erwin is providing the balance.”

In one of his three emails to the Press, Paduch alleged Lynch “never told aldermen” about the grant match commitment and the board “never approved.”

“Illegal. He kept from them.They never approved of his deal with Erwin. I asked for minutes of meeting where they approved they said they never approved,” Paduch said in the email.

Asked about the legality of Lynch’s letter, Shults-Davis said. “I don’t know that it’s illegal. It may have been unfunded but it was not illegal.”

“In budget meetings they talk about the things they want to do and put them in them in the budget. They talked about it and I imagine he understood they were in agreement and that why he sent the letter. I’m certain he acted in good faith.”

Shults-Davis also said “(Lynch) can’t bind the town to the funding. The budget does that.”

In a separate email Paduch alleged $300,000 in ARC grant match funding included the 2017-18 budget unanimously approved by the board at its May 15 meeting was never voted on by the board.

Housewright said the $300,000 ARC allocation includes the Erwin Linear Trail expansion and a separate ARC Power Grant for coal-impacted communities awarded to Unicoi for equipment and programming at the town’s new Mountain Harvest Kitchen,

“You make the commitment but the funding is done in the budget process,” Housewright said. “They did first reading (budget approval) in May and the second reading is Monday.”

Paduch also said in his email “the budget is a mess and mayor, aldermen and town recorder can’t supply answers to simple questions.”

In response, Housewright forwarded the Press an email Paduch sent to him regarding a meeting between Paduch, Housewright and Lynch in which Paduch thanked Lynch and Housewright for their time, said he believed their conversation had been productive and stated “a lot of what I wanted you explained.”

In his email to the Press, Paduch also cited a repeat audit finding that auditors say leaves the town susceptible to fraud.

Housewright and Shults-Davis said the “non-segregation of duties” finding, which has been reported annually by both the Press and The Erwin Record in their coverage of the town’s audits, relates to the size of the town and its not having enough staff to have different people handling deposits and payments.

Shults-Davis said the town has “very good” and “very clean” audits and has addressed the audit finding by having aldermen with backgrounds in banking and accounting go over its financial statements closely.

She said Alderman Doug Hopson, a banker, is responsible for the financial statement reviews and Alderman Jeff Linville, an accountant, is also assisting with the reviews. In past years, Shults-Davis said an accountant who previously served as an alderman reviewed the financial statements.

Housewright said the town’s auditor told him the non-segregation of duties finding is the most common finding in the state for towns the size of Unicoi.

Paduch, who first questioned the town’s financial management at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on May 15, told the board at that meeting that, as a town property owner, he is more interested in road improvements than the new community kitchen and regional business incubator or the historic cabin that has been restored for community events.

Shults-Davis said Thursday Paduch is not a Unicoi resident and the town does not collect land taxes from its property owners.

