County officials: Traffic along Fairridge Road doesn't justify signal at one-lane tunnel

The single-lane tunnel on the Washington County route doesn’t provide much leeway for maneuverability should another vehicle meet you head-on while traversing the underpass.

But Washington County Highway Superintendent Johnny Deakins said the county currently has no plans to remedy the single-lane tunnel.

Why?

Because of the small amount of traffic on Fairridge Road.

“We have no plans of putting a signal (there). There’s just not enough traffic there, like there is at Knob Creek Road,” Deakins said.

A compilation of traffic data collected by the Tennessee Department of Transportation shows no record of daily traffic levels along Fairridge Road. Deakins guessed between 300 to 400 trips are taken along that road each day, while Knob Creek Road sees several thousand trips daily.

Since 2012 the Johnson City Police Department has responded to approximately seven wrecks at the intersection of Brandonwood Drive and at the Fairridge Road tunnel, according to the department’s Twitter page, which automatically posts each wreck an officer responds to.

Luckily, none of the wrecks involved injuries, but a Johnson City man wants the county to install a traffic light on each end of the tunnel to regulate traffic flow.

In a letter to the Johnson City Press, Jerry Clark wrote, “You cannot see until you get into the entrance for oncoming traffic. This is a dangerous one-lane tunnel. ... This tunnel was OK during the horse and buggy days, but not for the higher traffic volume in this area.”

Deakins said the Washington County Highway Department doesn’t have the means to install and maintain traffic signals.

“The only traffic signal we have in the county is Oak Grove Road and (Highway) 36. The state put that up, and we pay the city to maintain it when it needs to be worked on,” Deakins said.

Knob Creek Road has a traffic light at the single-lane tunnel near the intersection of Claude Simmons Road.

City officials said the installation of a red light, similar to the one at the Knob Creek Road tunnel, would cost around $200,000 for the design and construction.

“The railroad may require permits that add costs, in addition to the cost to design and construct the signal; a year to get approval from the railroad is typical if the design does not have to be modified,” Anthony Todd, traffic engineer for Johnson City, said.

Johnson City officials are currently in the midst of expanding Knob Creek Road to a four-lane and bypassing the railroad tunnel, but City Manager Pete Peterson told the Johnson City Press in May that project would not begin for another two years, at least.

A similar situation is also present along Carroll Creek Road, where two blind curves lead into a single-lane tunnel about a quarter mile from the road’s intersection with Knob Creek Road.

Clark said he’s contacted state Rep. Matthew Hill and Sen. Rusty Crowe to try tp find a solution on the Fairridge Road tunnel, but he’s not seen any progress with the situation.

Deakins and Mayor Dan Eldridge said they haven’t received any complaints or concerns from citizens about the Fairridge Road tunnel.

“No, the only complaint we have is people putting graffiti on the (tunnel) wall,” Deakins said.

