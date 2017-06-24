Roe's marriage, Nannie's birthday, Fish Fry Princess Court & more of the Tennessee Legislature's resolutions

But in the midst of completing that pivotal and important work, lawmakers also discuss resolutions that can vary from topics of celebrating mental health efforts to recognizing a 95-year-old’s birthday.

Here are just a few of the unique resolutions the Tennessee General Assembly members gave their time and attention to:

U.S. Rep. Phil Roe’s Wedding: State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, was a co-sponsor of this resolution congratulating 1st District Congressman David Phillip "Phil" Roe on his marriage to former Milligan College First Lady Clarinda Jeanes. It states “they will now face the world together as one, basking in the glow of their love for each other during both life's joys and sorrows.” Gov. Bill Haslam signed the resolution May 17.

Moon Pie, 100th Anniversary: This bill passed in May contained a resolution to celebrate and pay tribute to “ a delicious snack that for 100 years has gratified the taste buds of the American South while making Chattanooga famous internationally.”

CMT and Nashville, the television show: This bill, which passed in February, contained a resolution to recognize CMT for “its illustrious tenure” and its decision to become the new home of the television series “Nashville,” sparing the series and further cementing the network’s legacy as the top purveyor of all things country music.

Dailey & Vincent: In May, the assembly passed a resolution recognizing and congratulating Dailey & Vincent on the duo’s various accomplishments in bluegrass music, such as their recent induction into the Grand Ole Opry and the release of their latest album, “Patriots and Poets.”

Nannie Hale, 106th birthday: In March, the assembly passed a resolution honoring and congratulating Nannie Hale, the oldest living graduate of Cocke County High School, on reaching her 106th birthday.

2017 World's Biggest Fish Fry Princess Court: This bill passed in April contained a resolution congratulating Jasmine Noel Jones on being named the 2017 Hostess Princess of the 64th Annual World's Biggest Fish Fry and Calista Herrara, Alison Reagor, Julia Dye and Roezona Godbott on being named to the 2017 Hostess Princess Court. The weeklong festival has brought acclaim and recognition to Paris,Tennessee.

WCMT-AM/FM (Martin) and WCDZ (Dresden), 60th anniversary: In May, the assembly passed a resolution honoring and commending radio stations WCMT AM-FM in Martin and WCDZ FM in Dresden, “two of Tennessee's best radio stations,” on reaching their 60th anniversaries.

Flag Pond Ramp Festival: In May, the assembly passed a resolution recognizing and honoring the many good citizens who help coordinate the annual Flag Pond Ramp Festival in Unicoi. The festival, based on the mountain root and its many uses, benefits various charities and organizations, such as the American Cancer Society, the Unicoi County Veterans Memorial Park and the Unicoi County Relay for Life.

Jeff Stinson, 2017 Tennessee truck driving champion: This bill, passed in May, contains a resolution recognizing and congratulating Jeff Stinson upon winning the Tennessee Trucking Association’s 2017 Truck Driving Championships. The members of the assembly noted Stinson as a Tennessean who has “performed in their respective careers with the highest levels of ability and acumen.”

Block Jocks of Hal Henard Elementary, 1st place, LEGO League state tournament: This May resolution was dedicated to congratulating the success of the young scholars on Hal Henard Elementary’s Block Jocks team, as they took first place in the First LEGO League State Tournament, where students aged nine to 19 build and display robots using LEGO Mindstorm technology.

Georgia Willow Jones, 2017 Tennessee Tar Wars Poster Contest: In April, the assembly passed a resolution recognizing Georgia Willow Jones as the first-place winner of the 2017 Tennessee Tar Wars Poster Contest. The members of the assembly noted the Trousdale County Elementary School student for her “exemplary efforts in promoting a tobacco-free lifestyle to all of our youth in Tennessee.”

Phillip Hankins, TFA 2016 Master Logger of the Year Award: February, the assembly passed a resolution to honor and congratulate Phillip Hankins on being named 2016 Master Logger of the Year by the Tennessee Forestry Association. Hankins is the owner and driving force behind Hankins Logging, a company that is “synonymous with meeting the forestry needs of Pikeville, Bledsoe County, and beyond.”

Austin & Bell Funeral Home, 175th anniversary: In February, the assembly passed a resolution recognizing and honoring Austin & Bell Funeral Home on the occasion of its 175th anniversary. The resolution also recognized the home as a “bastion of care and concern for those in mourning for 175 years.”