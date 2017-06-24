Mountain Harvest Kitchen to host open house series, grand opening delayed until August

A community kitchen and regional business incubator, the newly renovated 4,000-square-foot facility will be open for tours Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

A certified commercial kitchen equipped for vegetable processing, canning, baking, dehydrating and more, the kitchen is located just off Interstate 26 at Exit 32, adjacent to the Unicoi Visitors and Tourist Information Center at 106 Unicoi Village Place.

The facility will be available to people and businesses across the region who wish to can or process their own foods and to those in need of help launching their own food-related businesses.

In addition to demonstrations of cooking techniques and seminars on topics including nutrition, food safety and food preservation, the kitchen will provide those interested in starting a business with technical support, financial and marketing counseling, regulatory guidance and food safety training tailored to fit each unique business concept.

Previously scheduled to be available to the public this month, the kitchen’s opening has been delayed until August to allow more time for the delivery and installation of equipment and for the development of program policies and procedures.

Funded through a series of grants from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Tennessee Office of Rural Development, the $1.2 million project has been more than six years in the making. Renovations were completed in April and equipment installation began in earnest Friday.

East Tennessee State University’s Innovation Lab and Center for Outreach and Applied Community Resources were closely involved in the facility’s planning and will play a key role in its operation.

Initial programming will include a year-long Farmers Academy for those interested in producing and marketing whole foods, for which classes are already underway off-site.

More information about the kitchen is available at unicoitn.net/mountain-harvest-kitchen or may be obtained by calling 423-735-0426.

