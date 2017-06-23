Unicoi County economic development board refining goals and strategies

Only a couple of months out from completion, the plan is being formulated with community input gathered by Tamera Parsons, vice president of performance quality for Mountain States Health Alliance, who accepted the board’s request to take on the project as an independent consultant.

JEDB Executive Director Tyler Engle said the board was familiar with Parsons’ expertise in strategic planning through its work with the Tennessee Center for Performance Excellence and reached out to her after receiving a $10,000 Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development grant to to fully fund the plan’s development.

“We asked her to do it ... as an independent consultant, and we are grateful she agreed,” Engle said.

In February, Parsons initiated a broad survey of community officeholders, government officials and other stakeholders, asking each to identify the county’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats to be used to develop short- and long-range goals and strategies to meet those goals over the next 20 years.

On Friday, she presented the board with an overview of the preliminary plan derived from the survey findings with six strategic directives focused on infrastructure and facilities, business start-up and support, workforce development, natural resources, community planning and leadership and promotion and marketing.

The preliminary plan included a stated goal and active steps, along with potential partnerships and resources for each of the directive categories for which Parsons asked the JEDB members to give her their thoughts and suggestions to incorporate into the plan’s goals and strategies over the next four to six weeks.

In addition to the strategic plan being developed by Parsons to guide JEDB’s work over the short and long term, the board has also contracted planners with the First Tennessee Development District to formulate a comprehensive strategic land-use plan for the county and the towns of Erwin and Unicoi.

The land-use plan is being funded through a $50,000 grant from United States Department of Agriculture’s Office of Rural Business Development and is expected to be completed over the next 16 months.

