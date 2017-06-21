Auditor's death results in four-year delay of Erwin nursing home audit

On Wednesday, the comptroller’s Division of Audit posted an online media notice that referenced a “recently completed” audit of the Erwin nursing facility covering a period beginning Jan. 1, 2012, and ending Aug. 31, 2013.

The notice links to an undated audit report with a cover letter dated June 8 from the comptroller’s office to the governor, the General Assembly and the state Bureau of TennCare; an Independent Accountant’s Report dated Oct. 10, 2013; and an “Auditor’s Comment” that references Erwin Health Care’s May 23 concurrence with the audit recommendations.

Contacted by phone Wednesday evening, Erwin Health Care Administrator Troy Gaddy said the nursing home received a notice of the audit findings a few weeks ago, immediately corrected the three financial deficiencies it cited, notified the state of the corrections and received the state’s statement of satisfaction with the corrections.

Gaddy said the facility was surprised by the age of the audit and would have corrected the deficiencies earlier if it had been aware. He attributed the deficiencies to oversight.

The audit findings included:

• 27 residents were improperly charged for diapers that were covered by Medicaid in a total, accumulative amount of $2,668.

• Failure to properly refund credit balances on the accounts of two discharged residents in a total, accumulative amount of $885.

• Failure to deposit in an interest-bearing account funds in excess of $100 received from or on behalf of three residents in amounts of $117, 125, and $114 respectively.

Gaddy said all of the inappropriately charged amounts have been refunded to all of the 27 residents or to the estates of those who have passed away in the interim.

John Dunn, public information officer for the Comptroller’s office, said the delay in the audit’s completion was due the 2014 death of Audit Manager Donna Crutcher. According to Dunn, Crutcher’s death resulted in the audits she was working on remaining in limbo for some time before they were completed by other auditors.

“It’s an unusual circumstance. Otherwise we would not have release a report that aged,” Dunn said.

Dunn also noted the amounts of the deficiency findings at Erwin Health Care were comparatively small.

