Carter County Commission appoints transition team for animal shelter

Many took the rainbow as a symbol of the end of a stormy period in Carter County government.

The storm had been brewing for several months, centered on the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter and Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey's leadership of the shelter.

The controversy appeared to have come to an end when Humphrey stood at the start of Monday's meeting to announce that he was stepping down as the leader of the shelter.

"Effective immediately, the mayor is withdrawing himself from any managerial or administrative role at the shelter. It's yours, folks," Humphrey told the stunned commissioners.

"The mayor has been used as a political battering ram," Humphrey said. Even worse, he said he had lost the confidence of both the city and county legislative bodies.

Immediately after Humphrey announced he was giving up the post, a motion was made to give the entire shelter operation to the city of Elizabethton and provide the city with $100,000 as the county's contribution to the shelter operations. That was the same amount of money the City Council had agreed to pay the county for the city's operational costs, an amount well below the amount the county had requested the city to contribute.

The motion to immediately turn the shelter over to the city was defeated by a 7-17 vote. Several county commissioners said the matter required study.

Later in the meeting, when Financial Management Committee Chairman Ray Lyons was making his report to the commissioners, he recommended a transition team be created that would exist for about 90 to 180 days.

The team will be chaired by Carter County Commissioner Buford Peters. Another county commissioner, Randall Jenkins, was also appointed. Other members of the transition committee will be Carter County Finance Director Christa Byrd, Animal Shelter Director Shannon Posada and Animal Shelter Advisory Board Chairman Mike Barnett. The committee would also include two representatives from the city to be selected by the Elizabethton City Council.

Humphrey said County Attorney Josh Hardin will approach the city on implementing the transition team.

Humphrey said the shelter would also have direction from newly compiled volumes of city, county, state and federal regulations; financial requirements spelled out the Tennessee Comptroller's Office, medical information from the University of Tennessee and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a volume on internal policies and a final volume on how to use the office's software.

In other matters, the commission approved a public records policy for the the county. The commission also approved a certified adventure tourism district plan for the county, which designates adventure tourism districts.

At the end of the meeting, County Commissioner John Lewis made a motion to keep the same property tax rate for the proposed budget. The recommended budget includes an increase of 4 cents in the property tax rate.

County Attorney Hardin said there had been no public notice that the commission would be voting on the budget in June. The motion was defeated.