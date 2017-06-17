Free Ride Week at JCT highlights public transit’s importance

Johnson City Transit’s got you covered: It’s offering a free ride week Monday through Saturday, June 24.

Retired part-time driver Teresa Buck hopes the free ride event will call attention to the importance of the transit system to Johnson City.

“If it weren’t for the buses, I don’t know what people would do,” Buck said. “People depend on the buses to go to the doctor, appointments and work, so we are here to help them.

“The bus system,” she offered, “is a blessing to Johnson City.”

She won’t get an argument from Tabitha, a regular rider.

“I ride the buses almost every day,” she said.

“I take the Job Access to go to work in the mornings and take the transit bus home. I also use it when I need to run around, like go to Walmart or the grocery store. I think [having an integrated bus system] is important for everybody in Johnson City.”

Johnson City Transit officials are hoping to build on that opinion and expand beyond their usual riders during the free ride week.

JCT operates fixed-route service, including BUCSHOT service around the ETSU campus, demand-response service including paratransit service for individuals with disabilities and Job Access service within Johnson City corporate limits.

The fixed routes serve all major commercial and institutional facilities in Johnson City, including East Tennessee State University, the Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Medical Center, hospitals, shopping malls and centers, and government offices. Major residential neighborhoods and group housing complexes are also on routes.

According to the March 2017 update of the Johnson City Urbanized Area Coordinated Public Transit - Human Services Transportation Plan, the Johnson City Urbanized Area is comprised of portions or entire corporate boundaries of Elizabethton, Johnson City, Bluff City, Watauga, Unicoi, and Jonesborough, as well as portions of Carter, Washington, Sullivan and Unicoi counties.

According to the 2010 Census, 120,415 people live in the approximately 181 square-mile Johnson City Urbanized Area. That’s a 17 percent increase from the 2000 Census. Johnson City has more than half the urbanized area’s population.

In the city’s public transit-human services transportation plan, the JCT is to ensure the population, particularly the target population — low income, elderly, and disabled individuals — is being served in an efficient and holistic manner.

In addition, the plan has marked access to a vehicle as a prime indication of the need for public transit services. The percentage of households without access to a vehicle in the four-county Johnson City region ranges from 5 percent to just under 6 percent.

JCT operates eight buses on 15 fixed routes, all of which will be available for the free ride week.

Ten of JCT's 15 fixed routes are approximately 30 minutes in length, and one bus services each route once per hour. Four fixed routes are approximately 45 minutes in length, and one bus services each route once per hour and a half. One fixed route is approximately 60 minutes in length.

Bus driver Buck believes the free ride week event is a great way for non-regular riders to learn the routes and the stops for free.

All JCT fixed routes begin and end at the Transit Center, with the exception of the evening service. JCT’s fixed route services operate Monday through Friday from 6:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

A separate evening service runs Monday through Friday from 6:15 p.m. to 11 p.m. as well.

Fixed-route base fare is $1 with bus transfers being free. Seniors age 65 and over, children grades kindergarten to fifth and individuals with disabilities or with Medicare cards pay a half fare of 50 cents. Children under the age of five ride free.