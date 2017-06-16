Tweetsie Trail earns environmental award; Mayor addresses push to sign Paris Accord

During Thursday’s City Commission meeting, Commissioner Jenny Brock announced the city of Johnson City was a recipient of the 2017 Tennessee Sustainable Transportation Award because of the Tweetsie Trail’s environmental impact.

Bestowed by the Tennessee Departments of Transportation and Environment and Conservation, the award recognizes “outstanding initiatives to improve the efficiency, accessibility, affordability and sustainability of transportation systems in the state.”

Brock traveled to Nashville two weeks ago to receive the award on behalf of the city.

She and the rest of the commission invited former Mayors Jeff Banyas and Steve Darden to attend Thursday’s meeting due to their involvement in the trail’s creation. Banyas appointed the task force, headed by Dan Schumaier, that made the trail a reality.

“What I really want to say to the two of you (Banyas and Darden), which is the biggest part of our job as commissioners, is that we see the big picture and we plant the seeds for the future. And that’s what you’ve done,” Brock said. “If I ever have a bad day, I just go stand on the Tweetsie Trail and everybody comes up and says, ‘Great job.’ I know I didn’t plant those seeds, but it’s ours now to maintain that, keep it going and to look at the future of what we can do from there.”

Brock said the city has a master plan to implement trails across the whole city.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor David Tomita addressed several citizen requests urging him to sign a mayor’s agreement to abide by the Paris Accord.

“Quite honestly, I have no idea what it is. It’s really not the mayor’s job to speak independently of the commission,” Tomita said.

“My answer to those that have asked is that we really don’t need an agreement signed in France, or legislation enacted in Washington, D.C., or Nashville to tell Johnson City how to act on a lot of things, this being one of them. We’ve been an environmentally conscious city for a long time.”

Tomita said Johnson City was the first city in Tennessee to begin curbside recycling back in the 1980s. He also cited hybrid cars used in the city’s fleet as proof of Johnson City’s environmental efforts.

“We attempt to do the right thing regardless of what anybody in Paris, Washington, D.C., or Nashville might try to direct us to do,” the mayor said. “You can either take action to make a point or you can take action to accomplish something. I think we would like to spend time on things we can actually accomplish.”

Mayors of Tennessee’s four largest cities have publicly said they support the goals of the Paris agreement.

Other items on Thursday’s agenda included the approval of a beer license for The Den Pub & Grill, located beside Plato’s Closet at 1805 N. Roan St. Owners Jennifer Cooper and Mark Gillespie said the business will host a “soft opening” from June 19-30. The official grand opening will be July 12, the couple said.

City Manager Pete Peterson also announced the prospect of a sports science complex being constructed in Johnson City. He mentioned a future meeting with potential investors to discuss the possibility.

