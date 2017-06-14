First Tennessee District is becoming work ready

Washington County Mayor Dan Eldridge, Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey and Greene County Mayor David Crum applauded the First Tennessee Development District's efforts to get the eight-county region designated as participating ACT Work Ready Communities that are actively engaged in earning their certified status.

ACT is better known as for its testing of high school students for college aptitude, but its Work Ready program provides a national certification that a worker does know his or her job skills and that certification is portable.

"This really is a big deal," Humphrey said. He said the eight counties have come together in a "wonderful regional collaboration and new relationships and partnerships have developed."

Eldridge said the region is "building a strong work force,” which he said would provide the counties in the district with an advantage in attracting new employers.

The reason for Wednesday's celebratory dinner at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton on Wednesday was because the national ACT Work Ready Communities organization had just made a change to its online map of Tennessee. Until Wednesday, Sullivan County was shown in Northeast Tennesse as actively engaged in earning certified status.

The mayors unveiled the new ACT map, which shows that all eight Northeast Tennessee counties are now listed as actively engaged.

The addition of the seven new counties from Northeast Tennessee was the only major change to the new state map. The only counties in the state that have been certified are all in Northwest Tennessee. They are: Benton, Carroll, Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Tipton and Weakley. Weakley has just achieved its certification this month.

The only other counties listed as actively engaged in earning certification are Haywood and Shelby.

For the counties in the First Development District, Sullivan continues to lead the way. It was the only county in the district that was listed as actively engaged prior to Wednesday and at this time is second best in the district with 48 percent of its goals attained. Hawkins is the district leader with 85 percent of its goals attained. Hawkins is listed as the most improved county in the state, with Sullivan as fourth most improved and Washington County as fifth most improved.

The percentage of goals attained by the other counties in the district are: Washington, 37 percent; Johnson and Unicoi, tied at 27 percent; Carter, 23 percent; Hancock, 21 percent and Greene, 14 percent.