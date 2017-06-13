Planning Commission defers vote, establishes taskforce to evaluate MLK road name change

Although their objective wasn’t specifically achieved, a local group did make progress toward changing the name of a Johnson City street to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Tuesday.

In front of a half-packed room of spectators, the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission deferred a vote on whether to change a portion of State of Franklin Road to honor the late civil rights leader, a proposal made by the Johnson City/Washington County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, or NAACP.

What the Planning Commission did do was unanimously vote to form a task force with the sole goal of determining where and what would be the appropriate way to celebrate King’s achievements.

“I think this is going to afford us (time) to carefully look at something that has a lot of significance for our city, something we can all feel really good about and feel like our whole community had a chance to really be a part of,” Timothy Zajonc, chairman of the Planning Commission, said.

“When we take time to look at significant issues like this, much like the West Walnut corridor district, it turned out to be something that everyone felt pretty good about and I think that’s what we’re looking for.”

Zajonc said all options will be on the table, including the possibility of naming a park or finding another street.

The NAACP’s request to the commission was to change a roughly 3.5-mile stretch of State of Franklin Road from Bristol Highway to Sunset Drive.

On May 30, local NAACP members met at the Johnson City Library and collectively determined to move forward with its petition to request changing State of Franklin’s name to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Ralph Davis, president of the local NAACP chapter, said the State of Franklin route was chosen because of its visibility and due to the small number of businesses the address change would affect.

Davis appeared to be satisfied with Tuesday’s result.

“We think this is a positive step to get more community input, to get input from the Planning Commission, and even some (input) from the opposition,” Davis said. “We want the street, and we know we’re going to have some opposition. We don’t want to force anything down anybody’s throat. So what we want to do is work through it in the most democratic process we can.”

While he did say his group was open to other options, Davis said renaming the section of State of Franklin was their “main objective.”

According to a memo sent to all commissioners, “Due to the significance of this request, staff would like to approach the street naming with more community input and allow for more discussion than what normally occurs at a regular planning commission meeting.

“Staff would recommend that the Planning Commission vote to defer the item and allow Chairman Zajonc to appoint a task force to review and discuss opportunities within the city for the renaming of a street in Dr. King’s honor.”

Task force appointees include Ralph Davis, Wayne Roberts, Mike Cummings, Bill Coleman and Mark Redd. Task force members representing the Planning Commission include Zajonc and Jeff Benedict.

Back in 2012, local NAACP members attempted to honor King by changing the name of Legion Street and then Buffalo Street, but both initiatives proved unsuccessful.

Zajonc suggested the task force propose a recommendation to the Planning Commission by or before the September meeting. Once an agenda is formed, Zajonc said the task force will meet within a few weeks.

In other business, the Planning Commission approved a rezoning request that businessman Bryan Winston needed to open a bicycle rental shop at the head of the Tweetsie Trail.

The property along East Maple Street was previously zoned R-4, a medium density residential area. Because of the increased foot traffic derived from the Tweetsie Trail, commissioners voted to change its designation to a B-3 district, a supporting central business district.

“The increased traffic, that is dominantly users of the trail for recreation, can be serviced by a small bicycle shop that offers goods and services that are congruent with neighboring uses,” a planning staff report stated.

Winston told the Johnson City Press last week that he hopes to open his shop, named Local Motion, sometime in the fall.

