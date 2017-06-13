Elizabethton library doing much more than just loaning books

One of the many needs the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library is working to assist is the needs of adults who are unemployed or in need of a better job.

To assist these adults, the library recently converted a nook on the northwest side of its main room into a computer center for adults searching for jobs and educational grants. Library staff even help adults who are unfamiliar with computers on the ways to search.

Another recent contribution the library has made was to hold a Reconnect Education Fair on May 25.

The purpose of this fair was to encourage adults to return to school to finish their work toward a college degree or certification. The fair was an operation of the Northeast Tennessee Reconnect Community. McKenzie Todd represented that organization at the library event.

The community is a local organization dedicated to supporting every adult in the region who aspires to earn a college degree. It works to ensure each adult has access to resources and supports necessary to start and finish their college degree. This initiative is supported through TN Reconnect, the state’s mission to help adults enter higher education, gain new skills, and advance in the workplace.

The Tennessee Reconnect Community Network links communities throughout Tennessee that are working to help adults pursue and complete their college goals. The local community also works in partnership with the Graduate! Network, a national nonprofit, with a mission of increasing the number of adults completing college. The Tennessee Reconnect Community initiative is based on the Graduate! Network’s collective impact model for improving outcomes for adult learners by engaging local community organizations to provide adults with advising, support, and a personalized path to and through college.