Creepy-crawlies: Kingsport Senior Center sprayed for bed bugs

According to Heather Cook, Kingsport Director of Marketing and Public Relations, the issue was detected Thursday on the first floor of the Renaissance Center facility, 1200 E. Center St. That's where the Kingsport Senior Center operates, offering wellness programs, games, an exercise room, classes and other activities for people 50 years of age and older.

The Senior Center closed early Thursday, with a city contracted pest control business spraying the first floor the next morning. It remained closed the rest of that day and the next. The Senior Center is always closed on Sundays.

Cook said the Renaissance Center has never had past issues with bed bugs and last week’s discovery has now been resolved. Besides the Senior Center, no other operations in the facility were altered.

