County acquiring right of way for Roan Mountain bridge project

"There are 26 bridges on the list, and it might take 14 years to get to all of them," Carter County Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh said during a meeting of the Highway Committee of the Carter County Commission on Monday.

Colbaugh told the committee that the Main Street Bridge in Roan Mountain is at the top of the list. He said his department is now in the right-of-way acquisition phase of the project. He said there are four property owners who must sign off on the agreements.

Colbaugh said the state will provide 98 percent of funding on the new bridge, while the county has to pay 2 percent of the cost.

Next up will be a bridge on Powder Branch Road, Colbaugh told the committee.

In other road matters, Colbaugh said the silk fencing was being put up Monday to start the project to reroute Miller Hollow Road away from its current location, which comes close to the sawmill formerly owned by Wayne Holtsclaw.

The mill is being brought back into operations by New River Hardwoods. The company's owner, H. Wayne Law, and vice president for operations David Bailey attended last month's committee meeting to request the road be rerouted to make it safer by being further away from sawmill operations, which include moving heavy logs and driving heavy equipment.

Colbaugh told the committee that the construction of the new route should be completed in June and paving will be done in July.

The committee also discussed the suitability of accepting Ivy Oak Cove Road as a county road, but expressed concern because it would include a bridge that would have to be brought up to county standards.

The committee also discussed problems on Sunrise Drive in Hunter. The narrow road has heavy traffic. There was concern the road might be taken if the runway of the Elizabethton Municipal Airport was expanded, but Airport Director Dan Cogan said there are no plans in the foreseeable future for the runway to be lengthened.