Veterans get reserved parking space at courthouse

A new reserved parking space has been created just for veterans. The reserved spot also has a large sign informing the public that the parking space is reserved for veterans.

Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey announced the presence of the new sign when he attended the monthly meeting of the Building and Grounds Committee of the Carter County Commission.

Humphrey said a quick check of the number of veterans' license plates issued by the county clerk's office revealed about 10 percent of the population of the county are veterans. The county has established a special office in the courthouse for the county’s veterans service officer, who provides assistance to veterans.

Humphrey said he had discussed the reserved parking space with Jon Hartman, director of planning and economic development for Elizabethton. He said the sign was erected by the Elizabethton Street Department to ensure it met all requirements.

The new sign is the latest to be installed in the city to reserve parking spaces for veterans. Reserved spaces for Purple Heart recipients have been installed at the Carter County Election Commission and the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library.

The Purple Heart is a medal awarded to those who were wounded as a result of enemy action. Several years ago, then-Sheriff Chris Mathes reserved two spaces for veterans near the entrance to the Justice Center.