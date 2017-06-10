TML recognizes Erwin for excellence in econoic and community development

The Tennessee Municipal League is set to present Erwin leaders with the league’s Achievement Award for Excellence in Economic and Community Development at this week’s 78th TML Conference in Murfreesboro.

Pat Hardy, a municipal management consultant with the University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service, announced the TML excellence award, citing numerous steps taken by the town over the past several years to revitalize, restore and rebrand Erwin.

A complete infrastructure overhaul, the rerouting of Highway 107, beautification projects and the creation of several new community festivals were among accomplishments cited in the announcement.

Commending Erwin’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen, city administrator and staff, Hardy said “the town has more than lived up to its motto — Advancing Erwin through economic growth and community development,” and described the results as “unbelievable.”

Hardy’s notice also cites the new Highway 107 bridge spanning Erwin’s multiple railroad tracks:

“Only a decade ago no one would have envisioned the completion of the bridge and related infrastructure. It would have seemed out of reach, too expensive, too complicated.

But by working together with many government agencies and with the private sector, he said, “together, they pulled off one of the most amazing transformations of downtown infrastructure I have ever seen.”

In addition to the downtown improvements, Hardy also commended the town for major improvements along the town’s industrial park access road, a new redevelopment loan program for downtown business owners, the sale of the deteriorated Elm Street School property for development as a historically themed condominium complex, and a highly competitive TVA Invest Prep grant awarded to the town for demolition and site preparation of the Morgan industrial site adjacent to downtown.

The Erwin Elephant Revival, the town’s new Great Outdoors Festival and its Tuesday evening farmer’s market downtown, all now in their second year, were also recognized by Hardy as examples of town leaders partnering with residents and local agencies to revitalize the town.

“They have realized amazing possibilities because they work together to identify and act on common goals. … This is what local governance is all about, and Erwin exemplifies these ideals,” Hardy said.

Looking forward, Town Recorder Glenn Rosenoff said, “we are striving hard to make Erwin a destination through downtown revitalization, creating events for locals and tourists, initiating and developing a downtown redevelopment loan program, looking to foster growth and not just the downtown but the northern and southern corridors of the city as well.”

“We are working very hard with prospects not only for economic development or industrial use but housing, commercial, and other land uses,” Rosenoff said.

