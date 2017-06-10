Plans being made to improve security at Carter County Courthouse

When it was built a century ago, designers were concerned with providing patrons with easy access to their local government. In the 21st century, the biggest concern is providing security and safety to patrons and everyone else in the courthouse.

That is the reason for the existence of the Carter County Court Security Committee. This committee is made up of the county mayor, judges, county commissioners, county officeholders and others who work in the courthouse and conduct business with hundreds of citizens there.

On Thursday, the committee reached a milestone on that goal. One of its members, Isaiah Grindstaff, presented several draft plans on how to make the building more secure by restricting public entry into the building to just one door.

Grindstaff is not only a member of the committee, he is a deputy with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and also a member of the Carter County Commission. He is also the chairman of the commission’s Building and Grounds Committee, which is also working to improve security at the courthouse.

The drafts were drawn by the Elizabethton architectural firm of Reedy and Sykes. The plan favored by the Security Committee places the single entrance at the office of County Clerk Mary Gouge. That office is visited by many citizens every business day, getting their cars registered and renewed, getting marriage and business licenses and looking through the county’s archives to research family genealogies.

Another reason the committee liked placing the single entrance at the clerk’s office was because there is a covered porch where citizens can be protected from inclement weather while the people ahead of them go through metal detectors to ensure that no dangerous items are carried into the courthouse.

In addition to metal detectors, the panel also discussed the possible use of X-ray scanners and other machines, but agreed those items were probably too expensive.

While members of the public would be required to go through the single entrance, county employees who work in the courthouse would be issued identity badges with a magnetic strip that would cause electronic locks to open on other exterior doors. Security cameras will be mounted at all entrances.

The cost of this security is estimated to be around $300,000, but local taxpayers are not expected to pay the whole cost. The state has grants for improving court security and the county has a fund that comes from the local fee for using the courts.

In order to access some of the state grant money this coming year, those draft plans will have to be completed and approved by the County Commission.

“The bottom line is, we need to get this out in 60 to 90 days,” Mayor Leon Humphrey said.

Security Committee Chairman and Carter County Chancellor John Rambo said “I think we should, as a committee, green light this plan so it is clear this is the concept we are working on.”

Rambo said all the committee can do is recommend the plan, but it is up to the County Commission to make the final decision.

Following his motion and a second by Humphrey, Rambo took a vote of the committee, which unanimously approved his suggestion to “green light” the plan.