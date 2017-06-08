Elizabethton City Council has harsh words for county mayor

This year, the budget was easily passed, leaving the property tax rate at the same level of $1.79 that it had been this year. But the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter controversy once again caused a lot of heat and criticism. The council also had harsh words for Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey.

“A good leader brings people together, and that is obviously not happening at the Animal Shelter,” Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander said. He said a good leader also doesn’t threaten staff members and doesn’t dictate. “Until you get that changed, I don’t think anything is going to change down there,” Alexander said.

The comments came after the City Council voted unanimously for a budget that sharply cuts the city’s annual contribution to the shelter’s operational expenses. Humphrey had provided the council with a budget request of $200,000 from the city. During Thursday night’s meeting, the council voted to contribute $100,000.

Alexander objected to the request from Humphrey, which he said provided a large increase in funding for the shelter without any input from the council. There is a dispute over a contract the city has with the county that provides for the joint operation and funding of the facility. Alexander said the contracts are dated 2011 and 2012, and the city has requested to negotiate changes that would provide the city with more voice in the operation of the shelter.

Alexander said Humphrey “keeps hanging on these dates of the contract” and saying they self renewed. “At the end of the day, that shouldn’t even matter. We are all trying to accomplish the same thing.”

Alexander said a leader does not intimidate people and scare people. “It is time we demanded him to lead,” Alexander said, “and part of that is sitting down and hearing things you don’t want to hear.”

Councilman Wes Frazier said “power needs to be taken away from Leon (Humphrey) and Susan (Robinson, the mayor’s administrative assistant) and put back in the Advisory Board (of the Animal Shelter). That is just the bottom line. The board should be taking care of the shelter, not the City Council or the County Commission.”

Advisory Board Chairman Mike Barnett was in the audience and was also critical of Humphrey. “The by-laws were written one way, the mayor interprets them another way. Most all the policy and procedural changes at the shelter have not been done with the input of the Advisory Board and a lot of times with the objections of the Advisory Board and the shelter staff,” Barnett said.

All other matters on the new city budget for 2017-18 went smoothly at Thursday’s meeting. One major change was recommended by Alexander and was unanimously approved. That was to change the way a one-time employee bonus would be funded. Instead of a proposed 3-cent increase in the property tax rate, Alexander said the bonus should be funded from the fund balance. He said there will probably be some major salary adjustments proposed in coming years, when a salary study is completed and he said the increase in property taxes would be needed at that time. With that proposal, the property tax rate will remain at $1.79 per $100 of assessed value.