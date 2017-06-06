Tennessee officials shut down Bristol Fair's rattlesnake show

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency canceled the West Texas Rattlesnake Show at the Bristol Fair on Saturday and issued citations against 70-year-old Dave Richardson, the show’s owner, the Bristol Herald Courier reported. TWRA spokesman Matt Cameron said the show did not have the proper permits to exhibit snakes in Tennessee.

The TWRA said rattlesnakes are Class 1 species, designated as inherently dangerous to humans. The department said Class 1 species may only be possessed by permitted exhibitors or commercial propagators.

Bristol Fair promoter Larry Linton said Richardson disputes the agency’s assertion, but is working to comply with state regulations.

Richardson’s website says his show area is 15-by-15 feet (5-by-5 meters) and the show takes place in an 11-foot (3-meter) octagonal glass enclosure, with a buffer.

Linton said Richardson’s show has been performed in 19 states, including Alabama and Georgia.

The rattlesnake show has been replaced with a magic show. The fair runs through Saturday.