Sullivan County Property Assessor Ron Hillman found dead at home

Venable said HIllman’s family was in his thoughts and prayers as well as those of other elected officials and employees throughout county government after hearing the difficult-to-grasp news.

“Ron was one of the best-known people in Blountville, in and out of government,” Venable said. “And he was one of, if not the most well-liked due to his wonderful personality and his willingness to listen to people and try to help them. A lot of people, in fact, called him ‘the mayor of Blountville.’ It’s a huge loss for us here within government, and in a broader sense for the community as a whole. But today and in the days ahead our first thoughts are for what a loss it is to his family.”

Venable said Hillman’s wife was out of town and asked a family member to go check on him after being unable to reach him by telephone, and the family member found Hillman unresponsive.

More about Hillman from the Kingsport Times-News.