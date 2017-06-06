New sign reserves parking

The installation of an ATM had been a recommendation of Northeast Community Credit Union last month. At that time the committee chose to find out if any of the county’s other financial institutions might be interested in providing ATM service at the courthouse. The committee advertised the possibility of providing ATM service, but Chairman Isaiah Grindstaff said there appeared to be no interest from other financial institutions.

Kathy Campbell, president and chief executive officer for the credit union, said the city would have zero expense and zero liability in the system, which would provide cash for citizens paying taxes and fees in the courthouse.

Other locations where an ATM would be helpful to citizens were also discussed, including the Justice Center and the jail. Campbell said she would discuss the other possible locations with her board.

In other matters, Mayor Leon Humphrey told the committee that a new sign had been erected on the Main Street side of the courthouse, designating a parking space to be reserved for veterans of the country's armed forces.

Humphrey said a quick check of the number of veterans' license plates issued by the county clerk's office revealed abouot 10 percent of the population of the county are veterans.

Humphrey said he had discussed the reserved parking space with Jon Hartman, director of planning and economic development for Elizabethton. He said the sign was erected by the Elizabethton Street Department to ensure it met all requirements.

The new sign is the latest to be installed in the city to reserve parking spaces for veterans. Reserved spaces for Purple Heart recipients have been installed at the Carter County Election Commission and the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library. Several years ago, then-Sheriff Chris Mathes reserved two spaces for veterans near the entrance to the Justice Center.