Animal Shelter once again at center of controversy

It is an especially important meeting because it includes the final reading of the city's budget for fiscal year 2017-18 and one of the most noticeable items in the budget is a decrease in funding for the animal shelter.

The proposed budget included $127,000 for the shelter, a facility the city funds jointly with the County Commission. During the first reading of the budget last month, the council unanimously approved a motion by Councilman Jeff Treadway to increase the funding to the Carter County Rescue Squad from $50,000 to $120,000 and reduce funding for the animal shelter from $127,000 to $100,000.

While the $27,000 decrease is a sharp reduction for any budget, it is an even deeper cut because the city had agreed to provide additional funding to the shelter during the middle of this year when Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey argued the shelter was drastically underfunded.

Humphrey has estimated it should take $400,000 to adequately fund the shelter next year. He expects half of that total, or $200,000 to come from the city.

Humphrey was at last month's council meeting and requested the members increase funding for the new year instead of decreasing it.

He has argued the city is obligated by a memorandum of understanding between the two governments to fund the shelter on a 50-50 basis. That agreement was signed on Feb. 13, 2012, and ran for five years.

Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander has argued that the council signaled the city's desire to change the agreement at the Feb. 9 council meeting, shortly before the document self renewed. The council wants to provide the County Commission with a proposal "to move the agreement into the future."

One of the city's concerns is the doubling of the cost of running the shelter in one year. Another argument is on the fairness of the 50-50 split for city taxpayers. Council members have argued that the county's population of more than 50,000 makes the burden much lighter than the city, which has a population of around 14,000. In addition each city taxpayer pays both the city and county share.

The city argues that city residents pay five times as much as county residents when there is a 50-50 split. That means a city resident pays $17.62 while a county resident only pays $3.52.

By paying a quarter of the cost, the city's contribution would be $100,000 to the county's $300,000. The city's budget includes the $100,000 contribution to the shelter.