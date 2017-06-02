Speaker Harwell asks attorney general to consider suing painkiller manufacturers

Now, House Speaker Beth Harwell wants Tennessee to look at taking similar action. Tennessee has the second-highest number of opioid prescriptions per capita in the nation.

Harwell wrote Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery Thursday asking the state’s top law enforcement officer to consider taking similar legal action.

“As in Ohio, the opioid crisis has severely impacted the State of Tennessee, both in terms of its human toll and the financial burden on families and local and state governments. Therefore, I am asking you to review the lawsuit filed by General DeWine and consider taking similar legal action, if appropriate, in Tennessee,” Harwell stated in the letter.

The five manufacturers listed as defendants in DeWine’s suit are: Purdue Pharma, which sold OxyContin; Endo Health Solutions, which sold Percocet, Percodan and Opana; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and its subsidiary, which sold Actiq and Fentora; Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals, which sold Duragesic and Nucynta; and Allergan, which sold Kadian, Norco and several generic opioids.

According to a press release from DeWine’s office, the Ohio lawsuit alleges the companies violated the Ohio Sales Practices Act and created a public nuisance by disseminating false and misleading statements about the risks and benefits of opioids.

“Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine publicly stated the companies were dishonest with physicians, as well as the public, regarding the danger posed by the drugs,” Harwell wrote.

In a statement to the Johnson City Press, Slatery did not reveal definitely whether he would follow Ohio’s lead and pursue legal action.

"Ohio advised us that it was taking this step,” Slatery said. “It is hard to overstate the problem that opioid abuse is in our State and nationally. We have been working for quite some time with the Department of Health and the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, and frankly other states, to determine the most effective role our Office can play in addressing and helping to resolve this problem.”

The lawsuit filed in Southern Ohio’s Ross County seeks a declaration that the companies’ actions were illegal; an injunction stopping their continued deceptions and misrepresentations; damages for the money that Ohio spent on the opioids and for the costs of their deceptive acts; and repayment to consumers who paid for unnecessary opioid prescriptions for chronic pain.

Between 2001 and 2010, opioid-related overdose deaths spiked 250 percent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In late January, Harwell announced the formation of an opioid task force of seven representatives. Jacksboro’s Rep. Dennis Powers is the closest task force member to the Tri-Cities.

Harwell said the task force will host a number of hearings across the state, gather input from local experts and then begin looking for strategies to combat the problem.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.