Malfunction Junction construction begins Monday in Elizabethton

According to a TDOT press release, crews will be working to complete a safety project on U.S. Highway 321/Tenn. Highway 67 between the Milligan Highway and West Elk Avenue.

Work will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 5, and continue through Wednesday, June 14, with one lane closed in each direction.

TDOT says motorists can expect reduced speed limits, stagnant traffic, increased travel times and decreased lane widths in this area throughout the duration of this project. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will often be present.

