Dairy Queen site plan approved by Elizabethton Planning Commission

The plans are to build the new restaurant on the northwest corner of the shopping center that includes Ingles Market and several other retail businesses.

The site is at the intersection of West Elk Avenue and Bemberg Road and was formerly Sam Snead Tire Company. The tire company building was demolished.

The property is also adjacent to the Tweetsie Trail and across the street from Elizabethton High School.

The plan to be approved included extensive drawing of the site plan, including grading plan, storm sewer plan and utility plan. The commissioners were impressed with the detail of the plans.

“This is not their first rodeo,” Commissioner Dena Bass said.

Commissioner Vickie Manuel expressed concern about possible flooding of the site. She said flooding had previously been a problem in that area and she remembered when the Sam Snead building was threatened by high water.

Planning Director Jon Hartman said the plans call for landscaping and settling basins which should improve the problems with high water in that section of the parking lot.

The planners were not as impressed with the plans provided by Alma Carter for property at 2010 W. Elk Ave. that she wants to develop for office space.. The property is across the street from Cline Holder Electric Supply.

The commissioners unanimously voted to send the plans to the Development Committee to make sure all city requirements are met in the plan, such as a sidewalk