Sign saved! City Commission gives OK on 'Landmark' sign fundraiser

But in all seriousness, the “Achieving Landmark Status” fundraiser to restore the sign proved successful as commissioners gave their blessing during Thursday’s meeting to move forward with the project, despite the campaign still lacking about $3,000 of the $86,098 needed for the project.

Campaign head Dianna Cantler, who serves as the development manager for downtown Johnson City, told commissioners that $59,584 of the total was in the bank and about $27,250 was made in pledges.

“Some gave $10. Some gave $5,000. There have been people who worked as a teenager at Giant Foods bagging groceries that donated as well as downtown residents and business owners,” Cantler said.

“There have been lifelong residents of downtown and Johnson City, and surprisingly there have been young professionals who have been here less than two years who donated towards this project. So it’s been a varied group.”

Commissioners set a deadline for the campaign 120 days ago, and since then, Cantler and campaign chairman Kim Schneider have actively pursued donations, especially within the last month.

“It was a very short-term to raise quite a bit of money, and I do appreciate Kim Schnieder. She made phone calls, sent letters and was really committed to it. I appreciate the community coming forward and the support that they gave us,” Cantler said. “I think this sign will be the iconic image that will represent Johnson City for decades to come.”

Just a day ago, the fundraiser was short by nearly $7,000, but once the public learned of the deficit, Cantler said her phone rang off the wall all day on Thursday.

“When I got in the office at 8 a.m. this morning, there was $390 in a PayPal account that had come in overnight. We had several business owners who called and said they had been meaning to make a commitment,” Cantler said.

The fundraising process will continue forward, Cantler said, until the goal is completely met. She said the bare bones $86,000 budget did not include information panels at the base of the sign.

In the meantime, Cantler plans to pay Snyder Signs half the total so the company can immediately begin the restoration process.

“(Snyder Signs) said the process would take less than a week on-site, but it will take them a couple of weeks to do the design of the sign,” Cantler said.

If all goes accordingly, Cantler said Snyder Signs should have the sign completed in August, just in time for the grand opening of the adjacent King Commons Park.

Not all city commissioners were initially on board about saving the sign.

“My view has always been ambivalent about the sign. I hear from our public works director that it really doesn’t fit in character with the park that’s being designed. So for that reason, I haven’t been tremendously supportive,” Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin said.

“On the other hand, I can see some benefit to it being there. As long as its being paid for with private funds and public monies doesn’t go into it, I think the design is a nice one. I think it can work there. At this point, I’m very supportive of it being there.”

The final design will feature local historical elements, with the outline shaped like the front of a train. Three stars resembling the Tennessee flag will be be arranged above bold, white letters stating “Johnson City Tennessee.” The letters will be the only section of the sign that will have backlighting.

In other business, commissioners voted to approve a change in the Tennessee Housing Development Agency’s Emergency Solutions Grant Program. The program provides funding to local nonprofit agencies that assist the homeless population.

Program rules were changed to eliminate non-housing homeless service providers and focus on agencies that were actual shelters or provided rapid re-housing assistance, the agenda stated.

Because of the rule change, the City Commission had to re-allocate $150,000 between the only three local agencies, Safe Passage Domestic Violence Shelter, Salvation Army and Manna House, who provide housing service to homeless.

Safe Passage and Manna House were each given $72,000 of the total, while the Salvation Army received $6,000.

Five other agencies who had initially applied for the funding, including Keystone Dental, the East Tennessee State University Downtown Day Center and The River, no longer qualified for the grant funding.

Commissioners also voted on the first reading of the 2018 fiscal year budget, which included some amendments to the general school fund and capital projects.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.