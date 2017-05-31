Elizabethton Planning Commission to hear plans for new Dairy Queen

The site was formerly occupied by Sam Snead Tire Store and that building was recently demolished. The lot is vacant and is in a B-2 zone for arterial business. It lot is surrounded by similar commercial businesses with the except of Elizabethton High School, which is on the other side of Bemberg Road. The restaurant would be located just off the Tweetsie Trail.

The lot is on the northwest corner of a shopping center that includes an Ingles Market and several other retail businesses. There are no other Dairy Queen shops in the city, but a few years ago a Dairy Queen operated just to the southeast of the Ingles shopping center, in a building currently occupied by Verizon Wireless.

The applicant for the new venture is Fourteen Foods of Minneapolis. The plan calls for a building that will include 72 indoor seats for customers and a patio with 20 seats.

The only other item on the agenda for tonight is a site plan review for a new buidling at 2010 W. Elk Ave. The building would be used for office space. The proposed building is located across the street from Cline-Holder Electric. The site currently has a dome/igloo on it.

The lot is in a B-2 arterial business zone.