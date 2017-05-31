'Landmark' sign campaign short $6,000-$8,000 as deadline looms

Exactly 120 days ago, the City Commission designated Thursday as the deadline for the “Achieving Landmark Status” campaign to raise the $86,098 needed to transform the 60-foot sign along Commerce Street into a brand-new downtown monument.

As of Wednesday, campaign head Dianna Cantler, who is downtown development manager for the Washington County Economic Development Council, said the sign campaign was short between $6,000 and $8,000.

“The city has asked me to let them know where we are in fundraising toward (our goal). We are, right now, at about $6,000 to $8,000 short,” Cantler said.

“If people want this part of downtown Johnson City’s history to remain, we need additional donations or pledges.”

Cantler urged that even small amounts can make a significant difference.

“It could be $25, it could be $500 or it could be $1,000, everything helps,” Cantler said. “We’re down to the last bit of time and we just need people to step up and say, ‘I’m committed.’”

The fundraiser has made significant progress since early April when the goal was short about $54,000. Cantler said campaign organizers held three events in May that raised about $10,000.

In February, the Johnson City Development Authority voted to recommend a design for the sign proposed by Pennsylvania-based design firm MERJE.

The final proposal integrates local historical elements into the sign, with the outline shaped like the front of a train. Three stars resembling the Tennessee flag would be featured prominently above bold, white letters stating “Johnson City Tennessee.” The letters will be the only section of the sign that will have backlighting.

After gaining the City Commission’s consent on the design, the “Achieving Landmark Status” campaign launched in April offering donors sponsorship space on the base of the landmark sign.

From the beginning, city commissioners were adamant no public funding would be used for the restoration project.

Cantler was cautiously optimistic about the City Commission possibly extending the deadline short-term if the campaign is still short before the 6 p.m. start of the meeting.

“That would be the hope. I know some commissioners are very supportive of the sign, and I heard a lot of great feedback from people in the community who really liked the design (and) how it represents Johnson City, both our history and our future,” Cantler said.

“I hope that commissioners will look at it as a benefit to the community and will give us the last little bit to raise those funds, but we also want the community to see we have a deadline, and if they’re going to do something, please reach out to us and let us know.”

Donations for the sign can be sent to Downtown Johnson City Foundation, 300 E. Main St., Suite 406, Johnson City, TN 37601. Donations can also be made via PayPal by visiting www.downtownjc.com/landmark. For more information, call 423-202-3510.

Another item on the City Commission agenda is the first reading and public hearing on the proposed 2018 fiscal year budget, which totals about $244.8 million.

The budget is about $737,566 more than the 2017 budget, with the city’s portion totaling $161.9 million while the school system’s allocation is about $80.9 million.

Property tax rates for Johnson City will remain the same at $1.87 per $100 of assessed value for Washington County, $1.83 per $100 of assessed value for Carter County and $1.89 per $100 of assessed value for Sullivan County.

