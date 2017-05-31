Johnson City's water-sewer rating improves

“Since the last survey, we have continued to replace neighborhood lines, implemented a safer and more efficient disinfectant system at the Watauga Water Treatment Plant, began replacement of the Tannery Knob Water Storage Reservoir, and added an emergency generator the State of Franklin Water Booster Station,” Tom Witherspoon, director of Water and Sewer Services, said in a news release. “None of that would’ve been possible without the City Commission’s continued dedication to investing in the system.”

This process occurs approximately every 18-24 months and involves a multi-day onsite inspection by TDEC personnel. Areas of focus and grading include: system management and operation; operator compliance; sources of water; treatment of water; monitoring and data verification; finished water storage; and distribution and cross-connection control.

Johnson City operates a water system in portions of four counties through a 947-mile pipe network from two water sources. The system, which includes two treatment plants and 100 water facilities, has received consecutive approvals for more than 40 years.

“There are far more pieces and parts to operating a water system than most people realize, and our staff does a tremendous job ensuring that every detail of our system is in compliance with regulatory standards,” Witherspoon said.