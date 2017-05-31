Jonesborough BMA votes to lease 9 new police vehicles

During a called meeting Wednesday, the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously voted to lease nine new police vehicles beginning at the start of the 2017-18 budget year.

Costing a total of $359,906, the nine Ford Explorers will replace nine existing Chevrolet Impalas, which are about eight years old.

The vehicles themselves cost $274,962, but the installation of required equipment will cost about $82,144 and graphics will total $2,800.

Although it’s called “leasing,” Jonesborough Police Chief Ron Street said the department would own the vehicles after completing principal and interest payments with Community Leasing Partners, a national leasing company the department has used before to purchase police vehicles.

“What it does is put the vehicles immediately in use and gives the town three to four years to pay for those vehicles,” Street said. “We will own the vehicles. Once they’re paid for, then they will belong to the Town of Jonesborough.”

The official resolution did not specify the term length, but the BMA’s preference is to initiate a 36-month lease.

“We need to balance the general fund budget before making a determination on the length of term because the difference per year (between the three- and four-year lease) is $30,017 (in interest),” the agenda report stated.

Board members also discussed a significant decrease in the Jonesborough Police Department’s drug fund for the upcoming fiscal year.

The drug fund is a special account that draws revenue from fines for drug offenses, forfeited cash, proceeds from forfeited property sales and donations.

Police departments can use the account to cover operational expenses for drug education, drug treatment and drug enforcement programs. The money can also be spent for general law enforcement purposes such as vehicles, sirens, blue lights, video cameras and handguns.

During 2016-2017, the Jonesborough Police Department’s drug fund revenue totaled about $18,900, but the upcoming budget isn’t quite as hearty.

Current projections for the 2018 budget currently sit around $12,888, a $6,012 decrease from last year.

Specifically, drug fine revenue saw a $1,027 decline from last year, but auction proceeds experienced the largest drop, a $12,400 decrease.

Street said some changes in state law on asset forfeitures likely contributed to that decrease.

“We don’t get that large portion of funding we used to. You’re seeing a lot of changes, such as the seizing of vehicles and selling them. Used to you could get (seizure) on one DUI. Now it takes two prior convictions (for seizure.) So the law is going against us in some asset forfeiture funds,” Street told the BMA.

Street said there was only a three-arrest difference between Fiscal Year 2016 when the funding totaled $17,877 and Fiscal Year 2017 when it increased to $18,900.

“We cannot tell at this point whether there is a reduction in the amount of arrests being made or whether its some type of book keeping error coming from (the Washington County Circuit Court clerk’s office).”

Mayor Kelly Wolfe said new software implementation has disrupted some of Washington County’s accounting processes and caused confusion.

“They replaced their 1980s-based software with something more relative to the real world,” Wolfe said jokingly. “Honestly, they probably just don’t know. It’s pretty major. They’ve got some problems so that’s a great explanation (for the reduction of the drug fund).”

Wolfe said the BMA will be extremely conservative with the 2018 budget, more so than normal, to account for possible revenue fluctuations from state shared funding.

“What we’re going to have to do, like we always do, is budget conservatively and hopefully in the end, be pleasantly surprised with the results when they come back better than anticipated,” Wolfe said. “Anything that’s state-shared this year is in question.”

The current fiscal year will end June 30. The Jonesborough BMA will vote on first reading of the 2017-2018 budget on June 12 at 7 p.m.

Here are some changes in the Jonesborough Police Department’s upcoming budget:

Drug Fund Revenue FY2017 FY2018 Drug Fines $2,000 $973 Property Forfeitures $1,000 $4,930 Auction Proceeds $12,400 0 DTF Revenues $3,500 $6,985 Total $18,900 $12,888

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.