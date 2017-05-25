Local road projects could rev up after gas tax increase

Casin Swann, a member of transportation funding advocacy group the Transportation Coalition of Tennessee, stopped in Jonesborough Thursday afternoon to tout the increased local revenue and 18 projects in the county the new law will help fund.

According to Swann, Washington County and its three municipalities, Johnson City, Jonesborough and Watauga, will receive more than $22 million over the next 15 years in new local revenue, and the 18 construction projects will bring $72.5 million in total investment.

The IMPROVE Act, which enacted the gas tax increase and hikes to vehicle registration fees, also includes a 20 percent reduction in sales tax on groceries and slashes business taxes.

Washington County Highway Superintendent Johnny Deakins applauded the additional funding, saying it will help the county take care of its backlog of crumbling bridges and rough roads.

Some of the projects are already in the early phases, like the improvements to the interchange at the Boones Creek exit on Interstate 26, which is being planned by state engineers, and improvements to State Route 93 in Fall Branch, in which the state is working to secure the proper right-of-way.

Deakins said local residents will likely begin to see construction on some of the 18 projects in about four years.

Take a look at the projects highlighted by the Transportation Coalition: