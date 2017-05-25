Local road projects could rev up after gas tax increase

Casin Swann, a member of transportation funding advocacy group the Transportation Coalition of Tennessee, stopped in Jonesborough Thursday afternoon to tout the increased local revenue and 18 projects in the county the new law will help fund.
According to Swann, Washington County and its three municipalities, Johnson City, Jonesborough and Watauga, will receive more than $22 million over the next 15 years in new local revenue, and the 18 construction projects will bring $72.5 million in total investment.
The IMPROVE Act, which enacted the gas tax increase and hikes to vehicle registration fees, also includes a 20 percent reduction in sales tax on groceries and slashes business taxes.
Washington County Highway Superintendent Johnny Deakins applauded the additional funding, saying it will help the county take care of its backlog of crumbling bridges and rough roads.
Some of the projects are already in the early phases, like the improvements to the interchange at the Boones Creek exit on Interstate 26, which is being planned by state engineers, and improvements to State Route 93 in Fall Branch, in which the state is working to secure the proper right-of-way.
Deakins said local residents will likely begin to see construction on some of the 18 projects in about four years.
Take a look at the projects highlighted by the Transportation Coalition:
|Location
|Improvement
|Cost
|Knob Creek Road from Boones Creek Road to Mizpah Hills Drive
|Widen and straighten 1.98 miles of road to improve rural access.
|$39.5 million
|Interstate 26 interchange at Exit 17 (Boones Creek Road)
|Improve on and off ramps
|$12.3 million
|Milligan Highway bridge over CSX Railroad tracks
|Replace bridge
|$5.9 million
|State Route 93 (Sullivan Gardens Parkway) from Davis Road to Fire Hall Road
|Miscellaneous improvements
|$3.9 million
|West Market Street bridge over CSX Railroad tracks
|Rehabilitate bridge
|$2.2 million
|Magnolia Extension bridge over CSX Railroad tracks
|Replace bridge
|$1.7 million
|Austin Springs Road bridge over Watauga River
|Bridge deck repair
|$893,000
|Bowmantown Road bridge over Carson Creek
|Replace bridge
|$671,000
|New Street bridge over Brush Creek
|Replace bridge
|$656,000
|Mill Street bridge over Little Limestone Creek
|Replace bridge
|$611,000
|Glendale Road bridge
|Replace bridge
|$608,000
|Old State Route 34 bridge over Little Limestone Creek
|Replace bridge
|$586,000
|Little Cassi Creek Road bridge over Little Cassi Creek
|Replace bridge
|$575,000
|Tommy Campbell Road bridge over Little Cherokee Creek
|Replace bridge
|$533,000
|Telford-New Victory Road bridge over Little Limestone Creek
|Replace bridge
|$497,000
|Garland Road bridge over Limestone Creek
|Replace bridge
|$482,000
|Jarrett Road bridge
|Replace bridge
|$425,000
|Gray Station Road bridge over Ford Creek
|Replace bridge
|$425,000