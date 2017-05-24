Mike Mains leaving Elizabethton for Johnson City role

McQueen's statement seemed to cover the feelings of most Elizabethton officials on Wednesday when it was announced Mains would be leaving his post as director of the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department and moving to Johnson City to become the assistant director of Parks and Recreation.

"Mike Mains is a jewel Johnson City is going to get," Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander said. "He has done so much four us. The scope of his work includes so many things from parks and recreation to the Elizabethton Twins. I don't think there is anyone else in the city who wears as many hats and did such an exceptional job in everything."

Despite losing such a capable employee, Alexander said the move was a great opportunity for Mains and he wished him well in his new endeavor.

Mains will be filing a vacancy left by James Ellis, who was named Johnson City Parks and Recreation director in March. Mains will assume his new role on June 12. He will oversee day-to-day operations of the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department and assist with capital projects, capital equipment and budgeting.

Mains obtained his bachelor's degree in recreational administration in 1989. He served as the head baseball coach at Central Wesleyan College in 1990 and 1991.

He has been working in Elizabethton since 1991, first serving as the Elizabethton Recreation Center Director until taking over as director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Boys and Girls Club in 1996. He became the director of the Parks and Recreation Department in 1999 and served in that job for the past 18 years.

In addition to directing the department, Mains also served as general manager of the Elizabethton Twins during one of the most successful periods of the club's history. He was named Appalachian League General Manager of the Year in 2001, 2005, 2006 and 2012.

Alexander said Mains has transformed the Parks and Recreation Department during his long tenure.

"If you look at what the parks were like 18 years ago and what they are like now, you really can see the difference," Alexander said.

The Covered Bridge Park is one of the parks that has received a lot of attention from Mains and his staff in the past few years, with the erection of a new stage and making the park the scene of weekly concerts during the summer months.

Mains said it was a real team effort to change the park, including hard work by his staff, support from community volunteer groups and Jon Hartman, Elizabethton’s director of economic and community development.

There has been several other community events held in recent years, including Tweetsie Trail celebrations during the past two years. Mains said it took a team effort to accomplish those programs.

"I greatly appreciate the opportunities I have had in Ellizabethton and the incredible staff that has worked so hard serving the citizens of Elizabethton and Carter County.

McQueen is one employee who has worked longer in the Parks and Recreation Department than Mains.

"Losing him, wow, that is something," McQueen said Wednesday. "The workers in the Parks and Recreation Department work a lot of weekends and nights. We spend a lot of time together and we are like a family."

McQueen said he and Mains were two of the three finalists for the job 18 years ago, but after Mains was selected the two of them became close.

"When Mike told me yesterday (Tuesday) that he was taking the job in Johnson City it brought tears to my eyes and I cried again this morning (Wednesday)."

Mains said he has enjoyed his long career in Elizabethton but he is looking forward to his new role in Johnson City.

"I am extremely excited and thankful for the opportunity I have been given to serve the citizens of Johnson City and look forward to working directly under the guidance and leadership of James Ellis, someone who I consider as being one of the top recreational professionals within our state."