Proposed Trump budget could spell end for low-income homeowner repair programs

Next week’s Homeowners Repair Fair, hosted by the Johnson City Housing Authority, became a bit more of an imperative after the release of President Donald Trump’s proposed budget.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 31, JCHA officials will help eligible homeowners apply for federal assistance that can pay for crucial home repairs. It’s assistance that might not be available much longer.

The two major resources to assist local low-income homeowners, the Community Development Block Grant and the Northeast Tennessee/Virginia HOME Consortium, are slated to be completely defunded in Trump’s proposal.

While the president’s budget traditionally serves as more of a wish list, local officials still recommend homeowners who need try to get it now.

“That’s just disconcerting since we have so many folks in this area and in this region who need assistance with these programs. But I have said this, ‘I think most of the Republicans and Democrats are saying a lot of these budgets are dead on arrival,’” Bill Forrester, housing director for the First Tennessee Development District, said.

“I do foresee possible cuts. I hope I don’t see elimination in the future.”

Sherry Trent, community development grant administrator for the JCHA, was in Knoxville Wednesday for a regional HUD meeting to discuss the ramifications of Trump’s budget.

“They’re just trying to prepare everybody and make sure we have plans for if this really happens (and) how we can continue helping the poorest of the poor people in our community. We’re trying to look at alternative funding. So it’s kind of hard to figure out how to deal with that,” Trent said.

Johnson City usually receives between $450,000 and $480,000 each year in CDBG funds, Trent said. The local HOME Consortium program, a partnership between Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport, is usually allocated about $800,000 annually.

“HOME program has been on the chopping block for a few years now,” Trent said. “That program has gradually been reduced in funding to where it’s almost half of what it used to be.”

According to Trump’s budget, cutting the CDBG program would free up $2.99 billion, and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program would free up $948 million.

“The (CDBG) program is not well-targeted to the poorest populations and has not demonstrated a measurable impact on communities,” Trump’s budget reads.

Forrester, who helps administer the housing grants for the JCHA, couldn’t disagree more.

“It’s a huge program for our region, not only on the housing side, but on the infrastructure side (by) upgrading water and sewer (and) assisting folks with fire equipment,” he said. “It’s things like that I think a lot of people in Washington, D.C., or other places don’t see how much of an impact it makes on rural areas.”

Trump’s budget states affordable housing activities should transfer to state and local governments who are “better positioned to comprehensively address the array of unique market challenges, local policies, and impediments that lead to housing affordability problems.”

Next Wednesday’s Homeowner Repair Fair will take place at the Keystone Recreation Center, 841 Pardee St.

Any major code violations, like damaged roofs, broken windows and disabled heat pumps, may qualify through the program.

If a repair fits the bill, income requirements have to be met and property taxes must be paid up to date, Trent said. Homeowners also must carry insurance on their house after the repair.

Qualifying applicants’ household income has to be below these limits: one person, $29,050; two people, $33,200; and three people, $37,350.

The CDBG and HOME programs do not apply to trailers, tenants or rental property.

Forrester suggests applicants bring proof of income to fill out an application, but it’s not required. Representatives from the JCHA will be there to sit down and discuss the qualifications.

“We really hope folks will come out, even if you think you’re (income) is close or not sure about income. Please come down, see us and let us determine that for you,” Forrester said. “There may be an opportunity for us to help you in some way.”

For more information about the fair, call Trent at 423-232-4784, ext. 306.

