New volunteer opportunity considered by Friends of animal shelter

The animal shelter has been one of the hottest controversies in the past few meetings of the Carter County Commission and the Elizabethton City Council, and former volunteer Robin McKamey has been a critic of the way Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey has operated the shelter.

She has objected to the mayor’s decision to not allow any volunteers to work at the shelter until a special investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office is completed. The investigation is about the way the shelter operated prior to last summer.

McKamey had been a volunteer at the shelter for the past 13 years and objected to being locked out. One of the ways she sought to continue working to help Carter County dogs and cats was to form a new organization for volunteers, which she named Appalachian Tails.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Friends of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter a discussion was held on approving Appalachian Tails as an agent of the Friends. Several members of the Friends were not present, including Robert White and John Bland. Friends Chairman Mike Barnett expressed his support and said Bland had also emailed his support for Appalachian Tails.

The Friends held its meeting in the Carter County Courtroom immediately after the Animal Shelter Advisory Board held its meeting. Humphrey is a member of the Advisory Board, but has dropped membership in the Friends on the advice of Carter County Attorney Josh Hardin. During the advisory meeting, Humphrey several times answered questions from the audience that volunteers would not be allowed to work in the shelter.

Humphrey said that until the comptroller’s report is released, volunteers should not be accepted.

“If you want an opportunity to volunteer, your opportunity is with Brother Wolf. He was referring to the Asheville, N.C.-based Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, that has become active with Carter County in recent months.

Humphrey also commented on another controversy involving the animal shelter — funding for the shelter from the city and county. That controversy flared again Monday night when the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission voted to fund the shelter during fiscal year 2017-18 at a total of $331,000 instead of Humphrey’s recommended funding of $441,000.

The mayor did get an agreement from the committee to ask for additional funding during the year, if there is shortage.

Humprhey told the advisory board that he must keep spending within the limits set by the County Commission, and the only way that can be done is by cutting services.

During the Friends meeting that followed, Barnett said he was concerned about the impact the shortage could have on the shelter staff. He said “the mayor refuses to look outside the box about funding and staffing.”

He said the shelter has just built a new cat room and is planning a new dog race, but without adequate staffing, Barnett asked who would clean the facilities. “We have to respect and care for our people,” Barnett said.

Barnett said he also favored working with volunteers, which he said not only provide valuable labor, but also provide a connection to the community.