IMPROVE Act includes $62 million; 27 bridge projects for Carter County

That is a considerable sum, but the most important benefit to the county may be the fact the program includes 27 bridge projects.

For many years Carter County leaders have known the county's bridges were one of the toughest infrastructure problems they faced. There were so many bridges crossing so many streams in the county, and each bridge project was so costly.

Slowly, some of the bridges have been replaced, such as the old one-lane Steel Bridge over the Watauga River in Siam, that was replaced after three members of a family died in a crash at the approach to the south end of the bridge. Other bridge problems have persisted, such as the Smalling Bridge, on which school buses are no longer allowed.

A new Smalling Bridge is one of the projects on the IMPROVE list for Carter County.

There is also one highway project on the list, a 4-mile stretch of West Elk Avenue and Broad Street to U.S. Highway 19E, which is projected to cost $22,156,500.

"This is great news for Carter County," Mayor Leon Humphrey said Tuesday. "I don't think most people realize we are way behind in our road and bridge needs. Probably 80 percent of our bridges are classified as structurally deficient."

About the IMPROVE Act’s plans to fund 27 bridge projects in the county, Humphrey said "this may not fix it, but it will certainly help."

Gary Drinnen, of the Transportation Coalition of Tennessee, said the IMPROVE Act will provide $20,785,153 in combined revenue to Carter County over the next 15 years. That includes $9,781,468 for the county government, $8,933,545 for the city of Johnson City, $2,005,351 for the city of Elizabethton and $64,789 for the town of Watauga.

Drinnen praised Haslam's leadership in developing and guiding the IMPROVE Act through the General Assembly. "It took a lot of courage by the governor. He took the bull by the horns."

He said spoke with many citizens in the past year, getting feedback on what state matters were of most concern. Transportation was at the top. The governor then took those needs to the legislators to see how they could be met. The answer was to get it done by means of a tax cut.

Drinnen said the result was an increase in fuel taxes that were offset by decreases in grocery and business taxes.

"Lt. Gov. Randy McNally calls it a reballancing of revenue," Drinnen said. "For most Tennesseans, you save more at the store than you pay at the pump." He said that would be true of a family that owned two cars.

Drinnen said there was a global reason why IMPROVE is important at this time and that reason is a recent widening of the Panama Canal so larger ships may now use it. That has led to increasing the capacity of the port of Savannah, Ga. That means ships that have been stopping at West Coast ports will now be going to Savannah, and much more traffic will be going through Tennessee.

Humphrey saw the improvements as needed throughout the state. "It is absolutely necessary for us to improve our infrastructure if we want to attract new industry across the state." By funding IMPROVE with user fees, Humphrey said those people from out of state who use Tennessee highways will help fund them and "all of our citizens will not have to bear the brunt."

The IMPROVE bridge projects for Carter County are:

• Smalling Bridge over Watauga River: $2,767,000.

• Old State Route 67 Bridge over Laurel Ford: $2,402,000.

• Railroad Grade Road Bridge over Bear Cage Road and Doe River: $1,268,000.

• West G St Bridge over Gap Creek: $806,000.

• Hillside Drive Bridge over Doe River: $805,000.

• Stevens Road Bridge over Little Doe River: $728,000.

• Blevins Hollow Road Bridge over Stoney Creek: $698,000.

• Estep Loop Bridge over Stoney Creek: $698,000.

• Gap Creek Road Bridge over Gap Creek: $655,000.

• Alfred Taylor Road Bridge over Buffalo Creek: $619,000.

• Southside Road Bridge over Gap Creek: $608,000.

• Reeser Road Bridge over Buffalo Creek: $601,000.

• Stout Hollow Road Bridge over Laurel Fork: $587,000.

• Honeycutt Street Bridge over Doe River: $584,000.

• Cove Creek Road Bridge over Doe River: $562,000.

• Dennis Cove Road Bridge over Laurel Ford: $554,000.

• Ensor Graveyard Road Bridge over Stoney Creek: $538,000.

• Crabtree Road Bridge over George Creek: $479,000.

• Danner Subdivision Road Bridge over Stoney Creek: $466,000.

• Hopson Road Bridge over Little Doe Creek: $452,000.

• Earl Williams Road Bridge over Stoney Creek: $445,000.

• Big Sandy Road Bridge over Stoney Creek; $410,000.

• Paul Blevins Road Bridge over Tiger Creek: $404,000.

• Powell Road Bridge over Hampton Creek: $365,000.

• Crow Road Bridge over Laurel Fork: $256,000.

• Sugar Hollow Road Bridge over Doe River: $242,000.

• Estep Hollow Road Bridge over Stoney Creek: $109,000.