Haslam signs T. Hill's resolution supporting Israel

Rep. Timothy Hill garnered significant support from both legislative bodies by sponsoring House Joint Resolution 36, which expresses support for the nation of Israel and recognizes the country as the homeland of Jewish people.

The latest Tennessee legislation in support of Israel passed the House 94-0 and the Senate 32-0 before Gov. Bill Haslam officially signed the resolution on March 22.

“Israel has always been one of this country’s strongest allies and a tremendous friend of our state,” Hill, the House majority whip, said. “This resolution reaffirms Tennessee’s long-established relationship with Israel and demonstrates our continued commitment to its people.”

Hill said he visited Israel during a family trip more than 20 years ago, and it left a long-standing impression on his life.

“The reason for me to carry it is I’ve been a strong supporter of Israel since a young age. I traveled there in my formative years for a couple of weeks and it had a tremendous impact on me,” Hill said.

“And also having so many colleagues who felt the same way, it was just the right time to carry it.”

This was far from the first time the Volunteer State proclaimed its support for the Middle Eastern country.

In 1996, Gov. Don Sundquist signed the Tennessee-Israel Cooperation Agreement with Israel to promote cooperation in trade, arts, culture, education and alliances.

According to a press release from Hill’s office, the relationship between Tennessee and Jewish communities predates the 1850s.

“In fact, Jewish communities and their citizens helped lay the foundation for important development throughout the state,” the release stated.

The resolution itself states that Tennesseans traveled to Europe during World War II to help rescue individuals and families from The Holocaust and resettle them in Tennessee where many of their descendants still live today.

“At his time of continued uncertainty in the world, Tennessee again desires to reaffirm its friendship with the Nation of Israel by expressing its unequivocal support,” the resolution states.

Later this year, Hill said he plans to hand deliver the resolution to the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. A copy of the resolution will then be forwarded from the embassy to the proper authorities in Israel.

Trump visited Israel earlier this week as part of a nine-day international trip, where he largely spoke about establishing peace in the region and resolving conflict between Israel and Palestinians.

“I think he is operating from a position of strength. Some of the places he went were very historic in nature, and tremendous respect on his part for the people of Israel and the state as a whole,” Hill said.

“The undertaking and the attempt to bring peace to the Middle East is something ... It’s been a difficult diplomatic task for much longer than his presidency and I think he’s setting a good foundation. Where it goes from here remains to be seen.”

