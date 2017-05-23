Gas tax increase to generate more than $500,000 in annual revenue for Unicoi County roads

Gary Drinnen, a coalition advisory council member from Knoxville, came to Erwin Tuesday to share those figures for Unicoi County.

According to Drinnen, by the time the new “Improving Manufacturing, Public Roads and Opportunities for a Vibrant Economy (IMPROVE) Act” takes full effect in 2019, Unicoi County will receive an estimated $503,805 in additional gas and diesel taxes for local road projects annually.

By 2019, the towns of Erwin and Unicoi will be receiving an estimated $59,919 and $36,694 respectively in new revenues.

And over a 15-year period, the total IMPROVE Act funding earmarked for roads in the county and its two municipalities is projected to top $8.6 million.

In addition to those dollars, Drinnen said the Tennessee Department of Transportation will also fund $4.6 million in five bridge replacement projects for a total impact of mor than $13 million.

Included in prioritized list of 962 transportation infrastructure improvement projects compiled by TDOT as a result of Gov. Bill Haslam’s statewide transportation listening tour in 2015, the bridge projects include:

• The Unicoi Drive (Tenn. Highway 107) bridge over North Indian Creek estimated at nearly $2.85 million.

• The Hensley Road bridge over South Indian Creek estimated at $524,000.

• The Locust Lane bridge over over South Indian Creek estimated at $476,000.

• The Tumbling Creek Road bridge over Spivey Creek estimated at $43,000.

• The Carver Road bridge over Dry Creek estimated at $347,000.

At the pumps, Drinnon said, the tax increase will be implemented over a same three-year period, starting with a 4-cent increase on a gallon of gasoline to take effect July 1 that will to go up by 1 cent annually to a total of 6 additional cents on a gallon of gas in 2019 and a total 10-cent per gallon increase in the diesel tax.

Drinnen said tax increase will generate the first new revenues for transportation infrastructure in Tennessee since 1989 and will be paid in part by out-of-state tourists and truck drivers passing through.

He noted the tax increase will also be combined with a 20 percent decrease in the state grocery tax, property tax relief for the elderly and service-disabled veterans and reductions in manufacturing, excise and other taxes that together amount to the largest tax cut in Tennessee history.

