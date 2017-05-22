Washington County Commission authorizes borrowing for capital projects plan

The County Commission approved six resolutions to allow the issuance of various public works bonds and general obligation school bonds that will fund a portion of the county’s five-year capital investment plan, which includes new school buses, water line projects and building improvements.

“You all have done the hard work. You’ve developed a funding plan and a strategy to make this happen,” said Commissioner and Finance Director Mitch Meredith. “What we’re doing now is starting to dot ‘i’s’ and cross ‘t’s.’ We’re going to our banker and saying, ‘Hey, we’re ready to go forward. We’re going to need some dollars.’ ”

The resolutions provide long-term funding mechanisms for an array of county infrastracture upgrades, with the largest being a new Boones Creek K-8 school, a new Jonesborough K-8 school and a magnet school.

“What we did tonight was authorize the borrowing for the Boones Creek school (and other projects),” Mayor Dan Eldridge said.

“It is now my responsibility to go to the bond markets, sell the bonds and borrow the money, basically. The final step is the County Commission, probably next month once they get the guaranteed maximum price from the contractor, approving that amount and authorizing the contract for construction. That’s the other piece. We’ll have the funding in place.”

Johnson City officials have expressed angst over the strategy because it minimizes the amount borrowed for new schools by using cash compiled from a June 2016 property tax hike..

Prior to the vote, County Commissioner Phil Carriger spoke about the number of concerned city constituents who’ve contacted him over this issue.

“I’ve had people call me, email me and come up to me to tell me they’re very concerned about the equity of school funding between the county and the city. They’re just very, very concerned that things aren’t fair,” Carriger said.

“My concern is that education ought to be a high priority for everybody, but if we start a squabble between the city and the county on school funding, it’s not going to help us.”

State law currently requires the county to share bonded debt for new schools with the city school system, based on enrollment numbers.

Roughly 65 percent of Washington County's property taxes come from businesses and residents within Johnson City's limits.

Under its current borrowing structure, the county will share about $24.5 million with Johnson City.

The Boones Creek K-8 school is expected to cost about $24.3 million, while the Jonesborough K-8 and magnet school are projected to cost $25.7 million.

Of that estimated $50 million in total school costs, the county plans to cash fund about $24.1 million, which will come from the property tax increase.

In June 2016, the County Commission voted to increase property taxes by 40 cents with 32 of those cents funneled into the capital projects fund.

During his monthly report, Eldridge said the purchase of the Williams property for the new Boones Creek school location officially closed on May 12.

"At the June meeting, the County Commission will be asked to authorize the funding for construction, assuming the price is within the previously established funding limit. If approved in June, construction is expected to commence July 10 and be complete June 1, 2019.

