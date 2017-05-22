Unicoi County drops Blue Cross

County Commissioner Todd Wilcox, who chairs the commission’s employee-benefit committee, told the full commission Monday that after the committee’s last meeting May 12, Blue Cross Blue Shield withdrew a new plan option that would have saved employees more than $300 on a month on family coverage.

Wilcox said Blue Cross Blue Shield said it withdrew the plan option because it could have caused a large number of county employees to switch from individual to family coverage and resulted in a loss of money for the company.

Wilcox described the decision as an act of greed on the part of Blue Cross Blue Shield that resulted in an end of further negotiations with that company.

Wilcox instead recommended and the commission voted to move its health insurance coverage to United Health Care, which is offering three plan options that will all reduce employees’ monthly premiums for individual coverage. Two of the plan options will also reduce the monthly premium for family coverage paid by employees, while a third plan option will slightly increase the family coverage premium.

After several votes on motions to increase the portion of employee insurance premiums paid by the county in amounts that ranged from 10 percent to a flat $10 failed to win the needed two-thirds majority, the commission finally voted to table any change in the across-the-board $520 premium subsidy currently paid by the county until the commission’s next meeting June 26.

While employee insurance enrollment must be completed by July 1, several commissioners successfully argued they were without the figures needed to expend the extra dollars.

At present, county officials are without an estimation of the penny value of property tax rates for the coming fiscal years or projections of next year’s revenues and reserve fund balance. The county budget committee expects to have the penny value on the property tax rate by its next meeting June 18 and hopes to have the revenue and fund balance projections at that time as well.

With three of the commission’s nine members absent, Commissioner Glenn White’s motion to table discussion of any increase in the county’s insurance premium subsidy until June 26 passed by a vote of 5 to 1 with Commissioner Gene Wilson opposed and White, Wilcox, commissioners John Mosley and Ken Walters and Commission Chairwoman Marie Rice voting to approve.

Without any additional premium subsidy from the county, employees will have the three plan options, including a low-deductible plan that will reduce the current premium for individual coverage from $69 to $67 a month and reduce the currently monthly premium for family coverage from $1,018 to $912.

Two higher-deductible plans will both reduce the monthly individual coverage premium to $0. One of those two options will increase employees’ current $656 monthly premium for the family coverage to $664 and the other will reduce the monthly premium for family coverage to $535.

