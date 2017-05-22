Carter Budget Committee votes for 4-cent property tax rate increase

The Budget Committee voted 6-2 on Monday night to recommend an increase of 4 cents in the county's property tax rate. That would increase the current property tax rate from $2.45 per $100 of assessed property to the proposed $2.49 per $100. Committee member John Lewis and Robert Carroll cast the votes in opposition.

The property tax increase would include a penny increase for schools, going from $1.11 to $1.12, and a 3-cent increase for the County General Fund, going to $1.02. Debt Service would require 21.5 cents and the Highway Department would remain at 13.4 cents.

It is estimated that the proposed tax rate would require the General Fund to take $419,885 from the Fund Balance. The Highway Department will also need to take funds from its reserve.

The penny increase for the schools will be used to provide a 1 percent increase in the pay for the non-teaching employees of the Carter County School System. Director of Schools Kevin Ward discussed the need to increase the pay for these employees.

Ward said a recent salary survey of school systems in the region showed Carter County pay was below the average for school districts. He said the survey showed it would take about $450,000 to bring the employee pay to the regional average.

Ward said he knew that would be difficult to achieve in one year, but he is proposing the increases be phased in over the next four years.

Several committee members expressed concern that one janitor who has worked for the school system for 30 years is paid the same amount as a newly hired janitor.

The 3-cent increase for the General Fund would be used in several areas, including funding an insurance increase, a 1 percent increase for employees, funding the state-mandated salary increase for elected officials and increased funding for some outside agencies.

Outside agency funding would increase by $11,216.06, going from $1,003,335.21 this fiscal year to $1,014,551.27 next fiscal year.

The largest increase for an outside agency would go to the seven Carter County volunteer fire departments. The county's contributions to those department would increase from $350,000 to $353,500.

The next largest increase would go to the Carter County Rescue Squad. The county's contribution would increase by $2,700. The contribution to the squad would rise from $270,000 to $272,700.

There would be one new agency funded next year. The Children's Advocacy Center would receive an initial funding of $2,500.

Other increases would include an additional $1,147 to the East Tennessee State University Medical College for pathology services; $600 more to the Elizabethton Public Library; $207.27 to Vocational Rehabilitation; $199.50 to Carter County Soil Conservation; $144.40 to the Elizabethton Senior Citizens Center; $112.81 to Parks and Recreation; $95 to the Elizabethton/Carter County Boys and Girls Club; and $10 to the Retired Senior Volunteer Program.