Trump-Russia update: House panel seeking documents about Comey ouster

11:45 a.m.

The House intelligence committee is asking for more government documents — this time about the ouster of FBI Director Jim Comey and conversations he had with President Donald Trump about investigations into Russian meddling in the election.

The committee said Thursday it sent a letter requesting material from the FBI and Justice Department related to its ongoing counterintelligence investigation.

Texas Republican Mike Conaway and California Democrat Adam Schiff say they will continue to work with the FBI as the investigation moves forward.

11:25 a.m.

A lawyer for fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has informed the Senate Intelligence Committee he will not honor its subpoena for private documents. That’s according to the panel’s chairman, Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina.

Burr told reporters Thursday about the response from Flynn’s lawyer. Burr says the panel’s members are not surprised and says, “We’ll figure out on Gen. Flynn what the next step, if any, is.”

The committee is one of several on Capitol Hill investigating possible collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Flynn was ousted earlier this year from his senior administration job.

7:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump is assailing the naming of a special counsel as “the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!”

Trump is responding to the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to lead a probe of allegations that Trump’s campaign collaborated with Russia to sway the election.

In another tweet Thursday morning, he claims, “With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel (sic) appointed!” Trump later deleted and retweeted that statement to correct the spelling of “counsel.”

He did not provide examples or evidence of any alleged “illegal acts.”

Trump fired FBI Director James Comey last week, prompting some to call for an independent prosecutor to lead the investigation.

The White House says an investigation will prove there was no collusion.

3:26 a.m.

The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller (MUHL‘-ur) as a special counsel to lead a federal investigation into allegations that Donald Trump’s campaign collaborated with Russia to sway the 2016 election that put him in the White House.

Mueller will have sweeping powers and the authority to prosecute any crimes he uncovers.

The surprise announcement to hand the probe over to Mueller, a lawman with deep bipartisan respect, was a striking shift for Trump’s Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.

It immediately escalated the legal stakes — and the potential political damage — for a president who has tried to dismiss the matter as partisan witch hunt and a “hoax.”