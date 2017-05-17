Newcomers knock off incumbents in Kingsport city election

In a low-turnout affair, voters returned Alderwoman Colette George to a second term on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, while challengers Betsy Cooper and Jennifer Alder edged out five candidates for the other two, four-year terms on the board, narrowly knocking off incumbent Alderman Darrell Duncan.

For the two-year term, newcomer Joe Begley bested incumbent Alderman Tom Parham on Tuesday’s ballot, while Mayor John Clark, running unopposed, garnered 2,448 votes.

George said she is excited to be re-elected to the BMA and believes last year’s sanitation fee played a part in the outcome. Duncan and Parham both voted for the fee, while George did not.

More about the results from the Kingsport Times-News.