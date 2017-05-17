Sen. Crowe will host town hall to clarify IMPROVE Act's impact on local road funding

Johnson City Sen. Rusty Crowe will host a town hall meeting at Erwin’s City Hall, 211 N. Main Ave, on Friday beginning at 10 a.m.

Crowe has invited highway superintendents from Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties, the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Region 1 director and a few local mayors to the town hall to answer constituents’ questions on the new legislation.

Pushed by Gov. Bill Haslam, the IMPROVE Act raises the state’s fuel tax in order to fund a long backlog of statewide road projects. To offset the tax increase, the bill also includes a variety of tax breaks that some backers have deemed “the largest tax cut” in Tennessee history.

“What I’m finding is people are really confused about what this IMPROVE (Act) bill means for, not just the state ... but they’re more concerned really about the road projects that are near and dear to them in their communities,” Crowe said.

“Much of that is either done through the city and the counties. So this piece of legislation will provide money, not just for TDOT to fund these state roads and bridges, but I think we appropriated somewhere around four times the (amount of) money the counties have got before to take care of the dilapidated roads and some of the bridges that are really becoming dangerous out in the counties.”

Much of the confusion, Crowe believes, arose from Gov. Bill Haslam’s and TDOT’s three-year transportation plan, released last week. The TDOT report prioritized state road projects by county, but it only included one project in Crowe’s district scheduled to be completed in the next three years.

The plan did not include various city and county road projects headed by local highway departments.

Some have speculated, including Washington County Mayor Dan Eldridge and former Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey, that much of the Tri-Cities was excluded from the TDOT state roads report as a way of punishing local House members who voted against Haslam’s bill.

Reps. Matthew Hill, Micah Van Huss, Timothy Hill and Bud Hulsey were among those local legislators who voted against using the gas tax to fund the backlog of roads.

“We shouldn’t be surprised (about the TDOT report),” Eldridge told the Johnson City Press. “Our local legislative delegation in Nashville has consequences, and we’re paying the price for their votes. We’re not going to have highway funding for projects we desperately need for years.”

During a tele-town hall on Tuesday night, Hill said he voted against the IMPROVE Act because of the feedback he gathered from those he represents.

“I listened to you,” he said during the call. “Easily two-thirds, if not more, of my district made it clear to me that they did not want this gas tax.”

Specifically written in the IMPROVE Act are 52 road projects that fall within the borders of Carter, Unicoi and Washington counties. Those projects are estimated to cost $164 million and include one interstate improvement, five rural access roads, four state bridges and 42 county bridges.

While only one of those 52 projects actually made it into the three-year plan, TDOT projects that about 94 percent of backlog projects and 56 percent of interstate projects will be under construction within the next six years.

A supporter of the legislation, Crowe said the IMPROVE Act will provide highway departments in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties with an additional $1.5 million through state-aid funding during the 2018 fiscal year.

“My understanding is the highways departments get to use that funding for any transportation needs they need, which include those not be listed in that TDOT report,” Crowe said.

“Cities and counties will receive 40 percent more funds to address local transportation issues. An additional $1 million is estimated for the cities within the three counties and $2.2 million is estimated for Carter, Unicoi, and Washington counties,” Crowe said.

