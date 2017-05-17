Bluff City’s mayor survives challenge by 8 votes

In Bluff City's election, Mayor Irene Wells appears to have staved off two challengers to win re-election by eight votes. Wells garnered 138 votes, Carolyn Harris Payne received 130 and write-in candidate Cathryn Michelle Woomer received 15 votes.

In Bluff City's five-way race for two alderman seats, incumbents Richard Bowling and Ray Harrington appear to have won re-election over their challengers. The unofficial tally: Harrington 143, Bowling 137, Kimberly Arrowood 132, Carol Ann Keith 125 and Melvin Carrier 52.

Voter turnout in Bluff City was 31 percent, or 306 voters.

More about Sullivan County’s municipal elections from the Kingsport Times-News.