Budget Committee votes to increase in charitable contributions

Still without a revenue projection for the fiscal year beginning July 1, the Budget Committee is moving forward with preliminary reviews of departmental and community service funding requests.

While no allocation requests were cut in the committee’s first meeting on May 2, most county departments have submitted written requests for additional funding due in large part to a state-mandated pay increase for elected officeholders. At least three departments have requested additional funding to increase staff.

The county is facing an 11.5 increase in the cost of employee health insurance, for which the commission’s Employee Benefit Committee has recommended a 15 percent increase in the employee premium subsidy paid by the county. The Budget Committee on Tuesday estimated the total annual increase in the insurance subsidy at $79,000.

In preface to the Budget Committee’s work on nonprofit contributions on Tuesday, commission Chairwoman Marie Rice said, “Until we know what the revenue is we’re just taking a look to see if there is anything we know we want to do.”

By the end of Tuesday’s meeting, the committee had voted to recommend:

• $3,000 in additional funding for the Clinchfield Senior Adult Center for a total annual contribution of $28,000.

• $2,000 in additional funding for the Unicoi County Soil Conservation District for a total annual contribution of $5,000.

• $1,025 in additional funding for the Unicoi County Little League for a total annual contribution of $3,000.

• $525 in additional funding for the 1st Judicial District Children’s Advocacy Center for abused and neglected children for a total annual contribution of $1,000.

• $525 in additional funding for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee for a total annual contribution of $1,000.

A request for $10,000 in additional funding for the county’s YMCA was tabled until the Budget Committee’s next meeting to allow the YMCA time to submit a more current financial statement.

The County Commission is scheduled to consider the recommended insurance subsidy increase at its next regular meeting on Tuesday.

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.